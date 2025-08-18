TNN: Trans News Now – Aug 18, 2025

Spread the love

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Waller has issued an injunction against the enforcement of Florida’s law which forbids teachers from telling their pronouns unless they agree with their “biological sex.” This is the second injunction against the law which the judge has ordered; the first was reversed on appeal. The Tallahassee Democrat has this story.

The Trump administration has threatened funding for the University of California at Los Angeles, unless they cut out programs which support diversity, equity, and inclusion, and enact new rules diminishing the rights of transgender students. So far, U.C.L.A. has declined the demands of the Trump administration, according to Erin Reed.

The Department of Education under President Trump has informed five school districts in Virginia that their policies for transgender students do not comply with the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX. Loudoun County Public Schools this week responded that they will not change their policies to comply with the new interpretation of Title IX. Erin Reed reports this story.

A transgender woman was one of three victims killed in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Target store in Austin, Texas. KXAN-TV has an interview with the fiancé of the transgender victim. Austin Police initially misgendered the transgender victim, but did catch themselves and correct their mistake later.

A U.S. Appeals Court held that Arkansas’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors could be enforced. Arkansas was the first state to pass such a ban, and its ban was the first to be challenged. That law was initially blocked by a lower court, but in light of the U.S. v. Skrmetti ruling, the appeals court was asked to review that decision. This story comes from NBC News.

This is the second week in a row in which an appeals court has used the Skrmetti decision to uphold a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. This is a troubling trend, according to Them.

President Trump has signed an executive order to put homeless people into institutional settings and force those with mental health problems into hospitalization. An article in Slate notes that transgender people are more likely to deal with homelessness and mental health issues than is the general public. The author feels that this policy is very likely to have an impact on members of the transgender community.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a high school in Berkeley County, South Carolina, must allow a transgender student to use the boy’s restroom. The student has been accommodated in the past, and no student complained. WYFF-TV reports that the case will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Transgender prisoners in Georgia have filed a class action suit, to try to stop the state from forcing them to detransition. I wish them luck, but I have a bad feeling about it. This story comes from The 19th*.

Emma Morquecho is a transgender student to got a scholarship to play volleyball at Westcliff University. The California Pacific conference revoked her scholarship. Now, she is suing the university, the conference, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics over the removal of her scholarship. The Advocate has this story.

Erin In The Morning has a story about the Compton’s Cafeteria uprising of 1966.

