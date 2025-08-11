TWIT Awards – Aug 11, 2025

Spread the love

Links will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

As we mentioned in the news, the Air Force has denied early retirement to those with fifteen or more years of service who are being involuntarily separated from the service because of President Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. They had previously been told that they would be eligible for early retirement. Representative Sarah McBride calls this move, “Cruelty for cruelty’s sake.” (Of course, it is actually for the sake of placating President Trump.) For cruelty, and for going back on their word, the United States Air Force gets a TWIT. Delaware Online has the story.

The State Department has removed mentions of actions against LGBTQ+ people from its lists of foreign countries’ human rights violations. For determining that LGBTQ+ rights are not human rights, the State Department gets a TWIT. This story comes from The Advocate.

The London-based department store Marks & Spencer apologized to a gender-critical woman who complained that a “trans” female had offered to help her and her teenage daughter select bras. J.K. Rowling wasted no time, calling for a boycott of Marks & Spencer. The gender-critical crowd seems to have forgotten that they are supposed to be boycotting Marks & Spencer, after an ad for bras last November included the tag line, “Smart. Strong. Supported. First bras for fearless young things.” The gender-critical crowd felt that the ad should have mentioned “young women” or the such, rather than the gender-neutral “young things.” For forgetting the previous boycott, and for getting all wound up when a simple “No, thank you” would have settled the situation, gender-critical people who want to boycott Marks & Spencer get a TWIT. PinkNews has this story.

A senior official of the Trump administration recently outlined a plan to deny Medicaid and Medicare payments to hospitals which provide gender-affirming care to minors. For taking this to an extreme level unheard of prior, and for letting their desire to stop children from changing genders grow to an absurd level, the Trump administration gets a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

Representative Nancy Mace announced her candidacy for Governor of South Carolina next year. In her announcement speech, she said, “I will hold the line” against “the gender cult.” She also said she would take on undocumented immigrants and colleges which acknowledge the existance of more than two genders. For taking on the thought that there is a multiplicity of genders as a political issue, and for elevating a culture war against transgender people and immigrants to the top level of her new campaign for governor, Nancy Mace gets a TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

A self-proclaimed comedian with a show on YouTube, Alex Stein, asked for and received a few minutes to talk about Texas Senate Bill 7, an anti-transgender “bathroom bill.” In his speech to the state Senate committee, He called trans women “gargoyles in a dress,” as well as perverts and mentally ill. He added, “I actually like transgenders [sic] in the military because, first of all, transgenders are some of the meanest people on planet Earth, sot they make a good soldier, don’t you think? And second of all, transgenders love to do mass shootings. So you know, that’s perfect for a military veteran. And then on top of that, the suicide rate is incredibly high among transgender people, so we could use them. Like, the Taliban has suicide bombers. Maybe you guys can actually, you know, if you commit suicide, help us in the battlefield. So that would be good.” For raising factually-challenged statements about transgender people being responsible for mass killings, as well as displaying hostility by ironically accusing others of being mean, and for mocking the high suicide rate, Alex Stein gets a TWIT. This story comes from PinkNews.

Uncloseted Media has a story about American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA, two organization who try to blend the basic elements of scouting with a far-right idea of Christianity. They began out of opposition to the increasing acceptance of LGBTQ youngsters by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. According to quotes in the story, they accept Christian Nationalist beliefs. For accepting extremist positions on such issues, and for trying to pass those positions on to their members, American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA get a TWIT.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion