TNN: Trans News Now – Aug 11, 2025

We begin this week with a follow-up to our lead story from last week. Attorneys General from sixteen states and Washington, D.C., have signed on to a lawsuit which seeks to establish the right of the states to allow gender-affirming care for minors if they so choose. NPR has this story.

New York City has opened the first publicly-funded homeless shelter specifically for transgender people. This story comes from NBC News.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a bill into law which protects gender-affirming care and reproductive care. News From The States has this story.

A federal judge has granted a restraining order preventing the Trump administration from terminating funding for National Institutes for Health programs which study the health of sexual and gender minorities. This injunction is likely to be appealed. This story comes from The Advocate.

A appeals court rejected a challenge to Oklahoma’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. They cited the Skrmetti decision in their ruling. The Advocate has this story.

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte signed into law a bill which instates a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. This story comes from The Advocate.

The U.S. Air Force said that it would give retirement benefits to transgender people with at least fifteen years of service who are being involuntarily separated from the service due to President Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. The Air Force has now said that such benefits will be denied. Reuters has this story.

The Department of Justice submitted its 44-page response to the lawsuit filed by eight transgender people who are part of the military, and who are seeking to not be involuntarily separated. They deny that one is a male, but instead refer to him as a “female who identifies as a male.” The Advocate says that this denies that transgender people exist, and that is a valid interpretation.

Brown University signed an agreement with the Trump administration. The University gets $50,000,000 in funding restored. In return, the University agreed to much more than just keeping transgender athletes off their women’s sports teams. They agreed to restricting transgender people from gendered spaces, among other things. It no longer feels safe, according to The Advocate.

Schools in Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington, and Fairfax counties in Northern Virginia are being told to implement stricter anti-transgender policies by August 15 or lose federal funding. The schools point out that Virginia law requires something different from the Trump Administration’s interpretation of Title IX. This story comes from WUSA-TV.

Republicans have introduced a new ad against former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. It is similar to the “Kamala is for they/them” ad from last year. CNN has this story.

Parents of a gender-neutral student who committed suicide after being bullied at school are suing the Alabama school district for not taking steps to punish those who bullied their child. This story comes from The Advocate.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a “guidance” which begins by saying that “all Americans must be treated equally,” then goes on to say that businesses which contract with the federal government should keep transgender people out of the restroom of the gender with which they identify. Erin In The Morning has this story.

Texas Democrats fled the state to avoid a vote on a bill that would redraw the boundaries of congressional districts, to give the Republicans an advantage in five more districts. The move by the Democrats denies the legislature’s special session enough members to form a quorum. In addition to the redistricting, the special session also is about to vote on a bathroom bill which would affect transgender people, according to The 19th*.

President Trump says that he wants “strong testing” to prevent transgender athletes from competing in the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles. His executive order also denied O-1A, E11, and E21 visas to transgender athletes, all of which are often given to those with “extraordinary ability.” CNN has this story. President Trump is said to have complained that no one clapped when he announced the “strong testing” as he signed the executive order.

The U.K. is about to enact a ban on transgender people using the restroom which agrees with their gender identity. This story comes from The Advocate. Like all restroom laws, it is tough to see how it will be enforced.

Ryan Castellucci is a non-binary person who was born in the U.S. but lives in London. Castellucci is taking the U.K. to the European Court of Human Rights for refusing their request to have an “X” as their gender marker on official documents. PinkNews has this story.

The NHS has launched a long-anticipated consultation period regarding what to do about transgender young people. They plan on a “more cautious and holistic” approach to diagnosing, which sounds good, but may not be as good as it sounds. This story comes from PinkNews.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg clarified some comments he made last week about the “fairness” of transgender athletes in women’s sports. He tried to add nuance to a statement that was already full of nuance, while the bottom line still seemed too much the same. Out.com has this story.

