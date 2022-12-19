Twit Award for the Week 12/19/22

Spread the love

As mentioned in the news, the House of Representatives held a hearing on anti-LGBTQ violence. During that hearing, Republicans blamed “both sides” for the violence. Mind you, the hearing did not reveal that “both sides” were receiving violence from each other. For blaming the victims, and for refusing to take responsibility for the results of their anti-LGBTQ and especially their anti-transgender statements, these Republicans get a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

Studies continue to show that the percentage of detransitioners among transgender people has not increased as the number of young people who identify as transgender increased. Yet, news sources such as NewsNation keep presenting detransition as a growing thing, pretending that the percentage must be going up. Their most recent story deals with a total of three detransitioners, and NewsNation did not notice that someone had brought these three to the attention of journalists and the public. NewsNation also has a story this week stating that, while medical organizations promote gender-affirming medical care for youth, and while that gender-affirming medical care has produced good results, some “leading doctors” are recommending slowing down on the gender-affirming care for youth. Again, they have individuals at the heart of their reporting, while the trends go in a different direction. For presenting a false idea of the trend, and for selective reporting, NewsNation gets a Twit Award.

Texas state Representative Tony Tinderholt has hired a new legislative director. Jake Neidert is a self-described Christian Nationalist, who has said that parents who take their children to drag shows should be executed. Then again, he also thinks that Catholics should be executed. For selective misuse of the Gospels, especially for missing the idea of treating others as you wish to be treated, and for rewriting the Constitution to make executions as common as they are under the Taliban, Jake Neidert gets a Twit Award, which he shares with state Representative Tony Tinderholt. The Advocate has this story.

President Biden drew a link between opposition to gender-affirming medical care for minors and bigotry. Fox News featured conservatives claiming that linking these policies to bigotry is “spectacularly dangerous.” For finding great danger in common sense, and for failing to take responsibility for one’s own out-of-control rhetoric, Fox News gets a Twit Award.

A British charity named Samaritans, which works to prevent suicide, tweeted an acknowledgement of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Now, some “gender-critical” people have reported Samaritans to the Charity Commission about that tweet. For overreacting, and for failing to recognize a problem, those who reported Samaritans to the Charity Commission get a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Category: Transgender Opinion