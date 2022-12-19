My Life as Savannah, Chapter 31

Spread the love

Saturday morning, I got up and headed to my hair and nail appointment for my second date with Bill. I guess I called our first dinner last week a date. After all, he did invite me to join him for dinner. The appointment lasted until about noon. I had half a sandwich for lunch at a nearby deli. I did not want to work out because of my hair, and since Sunday is my training off-day, I postponed my run until tomorrow.

I stopped by Trader Joe’s for wine and other staple items. I did some laundry at home and some general straightening up of the house because my housekeeper was sick this week – I did the best I could. My business acumen does not transfer over to house cleaning skills.

About 2 PM, I took a bath and moisturized. The phone rang just as I sat down to start my makeup. “Savannah, it’s Bill. I called to tell you I’ve been thinking of you all week, and I am excited to see you tonight.”

That made my skin tingle. “I’m looking forward to seeing you again too, Bill. Are we still on for half-past five?”

Bill said, “Yes. I can’t wait to see you, Savannah!”

I completed my makeup, and I laid down for about 30-minutes. I set my alarm for 5 in case I fell asleep. I’m glad I set the alarm because I did fall asleep. I went to put a couple of items in my evening bag, and placed it on the coffee table, got my gown out of the garment bag, and put it on. ‘Oh, I’ll need a wrap!’ I went to find one. I was able to zip up. Finally, Mom’s jewelry was last with lipstick and Chanel perfume. It was 5:25 when my phone rang. It was Bill, and I buzzed him in my building. I was so excited. I felt like I was in a beautiful dream in this gown. My doorbell rang. I stood still a moment and took several deep breaths, stood tall with my shoulder down and back, and opened the door with a smile. Bill just stood there for a few moments.

I was concerned with how he looked. “Bill, are you okay? Please come in.”

“I’ve never seen anyone so beautiful in my life. You took my breath away.” My heart melted into a puddle. He looked so handsome in his tailored tuxedo.

“Thank you,” and he surprised me by offering me a bouquet he had in his left hand. Then he gave me a light kiss on my right cheek. I took a big breath in surprise at his kiss. Next, Bill kissed the flowers and handed them to me. So sweet and thoughtful.

“Bill, these are beautiful and smell lovely. Thank you. Do I have time to put them in the water?”

I found a vase and put the flowers in it. I grabbed my purse and wrap, then set my alarm, and we headed out. Bill opened my passenger door and did not close it until my gown’s skirt was securely in. He had a fully loaded new all-black Mercedes Benz S-550 class. It smelled new. We arrived at a hotel across from the Harris Opera House. I thanked the valet for getting my door and offering his hand to help me out. Bill offered his arm since he had to lift my skirt to climb six or seven stairs. There must have been over 200 people as we entered the gigantic reception room. Waiters were walking around with wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Wine? Bill asked,” I said white. Bill offered his arm, and we mingled around the room when Bill saw some of his friends. As we approached them, I could not stop looking at all the beautiful gowns in the room. I wanted every one of them.

Bill escorted over to where five couples were standing. Everyone seemed to know everyone but me. Bill introduced me. “Everyone, this is Miss Savannah Thomas.” All the ladies were staring at me.

“I put my hand to my chest and asked, “Is something wrong or showing?” (I recalled the same thing that happened at be ball with Fred). One of the ladies said,

“Oh my, that is the most beautiful necklace I’ve ever seen in my life. Please tell me about it?”

I told them it was from my great, great grandmother, Caroline, and that my mother passed it on to me. I felt the center of attraction in the whole room. Next came all the talk of where I was from, family, and work. Bill excused us for a moment and escorted me over to meet someone.

“Bill, how are you?”

“Hi, Tom. Mary, you look beautiful as always, and Bill kissed her on her hand and shook his hand. Please let me introduce Miss Savannah Thomas. Savannah, this is Senator Tom Morrison and his beautiful wife, Mary.”

“How do you do? It’s my pleasure to meet you, Senator and Mrs. Morrison.” Then I complimented her on her gown.

Again, Mrs. Morrison asked about my necklace and bracelet.

“They’re stunning. I’ve never seen any so gorgeous in my life.” Photographers were everywhere, and he wanted a picture of us four. Then next took pictures of Bill and me.

Before he left to mingle the Senator, he said,

“My pleasure meeting you, Miss Thomas.” Everyone seemed to be moving towards the elevators. I nodded back to him, and I said,

“My pleasure as well, Senator.” With a nod, charming smile, and Southern charm school protocol of blinking of my eyelids.

Bill said, “Instead of waiting forever for the elevators, do you mind taking one flight of stairs?” I put my wine down, and he offered me his arm so I could lift my skirt to walk down a flight of stairs. There was a skywalk over to the theater. Most of us went into another large room where there was another cocktail reception. Bill pointed out the conductor, and there were a lot of the opera actors there in costume. And finger food. I needed something to absorb this wine. Finally, we headed to the theater and down to our seats.

“This is so nice, Bill.” We were on the second row of the orchestra section. We were on the same row as the five couples, and Senator Morrison and Mary were sitting was right behind us. Bill sat on the end and sat next to Mr.? Asked Bill his name again.

“Jacobs, Clyde Jacobs. He’s the State’s attorney general.”

Just before the show began, Bill pulled out his phone and showed me the two pictures that had just been taken of us during cocktails.

“How did you get those so fast?”

“I represented his family in a legal matter. I have to turn off my phone now but will send them to you later.” I squeezed his hand. I had never been to an opera before, and even more happy that they had subtitles. The costumes. Oh my gosh, the costumes. They were so elegant and colorful; all of my senses were filled with astonishing beauty and amazement.

Intermission. Some of the ladies had to powder their noses, and I joined them. I am accustomed to long lines, but these lines were ridiculously long—finally, an open stall. As I washed my hands and reapplied my lipstick and hand moisturizer, one of the ladies I met, think her name was Stephanie, asked me how I knew Bill. I told her about dinner last Saturday night.

“You’re one lucky girl. I think practically every single lady in town, and most likely a few married ones, would love to get a hold of Bill.” I only smiled back as a response. We arrived back to our seats just as the lights dimmed for the second half. Bill placed his right hand on my left thigh just above my knee. I folded mine on top of his. The second half was even more spectacular than the first. I think I am now hooked on opera.

“What a lovely performance, Bill. Thank you. All of my senses were captivated.” He pulled out his phone and booted it up and made a quick call. I thought it was strange that we were heading out the front instead of taking the skywalk. Bill gave his ticket to the valet, and they went to get his car. I guess the hotel may own the theater, or Bill can pull strings. I do not know. Maybe both. All I know is that it was after nine-thirty or so.

Bill drove for about ten minutes, and we ended up someplace I have never heard of before – The Skyline Club. A valet in uniform opened my door and helped me out.

“Good evening, Mr. Comings.” I thought to myself, ‘Is there anyone in this town that doesn’t know him?’ We took a private elevator to the top 24th floor when the elevator opened into a hallway with vibrant wood walls, marble floors, and enormous oil paintings. Simply elegant.

“Good evening, Mr. Comings. Ma’am, may I check your wrap.” Bill told me it is sometimes cold, and I may need it.

“Then right this way, please.” I have never seen a dining room like this one —beautiful flowers on the tables and luxurious upholstered chairs, high ceiling with large chandeliers. The waiter pulled my chair and went to get me a black napkin. The staff wore tuxedos. Bill ordered another bottle of wine. We sat at this window table overlooking this city and lake.

“Bill, this lovely,” as I gazed out the window looking over the night city skyline and lake, then turned and looked into his vibrant blue eyes and smiled at him.

“Savannah, you are the most beautiful lady I’ve ever seen anywhere in the world I’ve ever traveled. That view out the window doesn’t hold a candle to you.”

“Thank you. You’re sweet.” The wine came. Bill approved of it, and he poured my glass.

“To a beautiful evening, Savannah .” We touched glasses and sipped our wine.

“This wine is delicious. What is it?” We chatted for a while when the waiter came with the menu.

“May I order for you? Do you have any allergies?”

I closed and laid down my menu on the table and said: “Please, and I have no allergies.”

Bill looked over the menu and asked about specials.

“The lady will have the Cobb salad and the halibut special, and I’ll have the same salad and the sixteen-ounce Prime Rib medium rare.”

“Bill, this a beautiful place. I didn’t even know it was here.” I thought I heard beautiful soft music playing in the background. The melodies sounded like Sinatra, Bennett, or Davis?

“Savannah, I’ll gladly bring you back as many times as you wish to join me.” We sipped some more wine, and I had part of one roll to absorb some of the wine. Bill surprised me when he said,

“Savannah, may I have the honor of this dance?”

“I’d love to.” Bill pulled my chair. I have not danced since the Junior High ball with Fred. Well, that is not entirely true. If you count dancing at night clubs dancing. I turned and noticed three or four other couples on a small dance floor. He pulled my chair, and we offered his arm to escort me to the dance floor. It felt as if I melted into his arms as we slow danced. Bill asked,

“Do you turn into a pumpkin at midnight? “

“I looked up into his blue eyes and said, “I hope not. I better not.”

“Good.” He smiled at me as I looked up at him, and he pulled me a bit tighter and began dancing again.

After the dance, I thanked him, and I held his arm and lifted my gown on the back to the table. The salads came followed by the main course.

“This Cobb salad and halibut was simply mouthwatering. I loved the sauce on the halibut and asked our waiter to tell me more about it.” We chatted small talk while we dined.

“How long does this place stay open?”

“Until the last member leaves.” I looked around, and there were still plenty of people here.

“In my opinion, there is nothing better than four or more-hour dinner with someone as beautiful and charming as you, Savannah. I love the idea that we can talk, eat, and dance.”

“Thank you. I like that too. I enjoy being with you. You are incredibly kind and sweet. What time is it anyway?”

“You would change your mind on the sweet part if you saw me in the courtroom. I don’t wear a watch to formal events, and I hate pulling out my phone.” He summoned a waiter. He said it was 12:40. I am glad I did not turn into a pumpkin upon the stroke of midnight.

I passed on dessert but had a Drambuie. I think we left sometime after two.

Driving home, Bill asked if he could see me again.

“Yes, I’d very much like that, Bill.”

He walked me to my door.

“Savannah, you are one intriguing and beautiful lady. I already look forward to seeing you again. Next Friday or Saturday? Maybe both.

“I had a wonderful evening with you again, Bill. I already can’t wait for next weekend, either.” I kissed him on his cheek. As he walked away, I said with a smile, “Bill, you have lipstick on your cheek.”

“Good, as long as it’s yours. Good night and sweet dreams, Savannah .”

“Sweet dreams, Bill.”

“I will after tonight with you.” As Bill walked down the hallway, feeling where I kissed his cheek.

I waked in my condo, disarmed my alarm. I have never been out on a date that lasted over eight hours. I was almost three in the morning. I reset my security alarm to ‘night mode’ and took off my shoes, jewelry, and hung up my gown. Put on a robe and sat at my vanity, reminiscing the evening – the cocktail parties, the opera, dinner, dancing with Bill. I pinched myself. My phone dinged. ‘Who is it this time of the morning?’ Bill had sent me the photos. I texted him right back. Thank you again for the pictures and another beautiful evening.

I hoped the flowers would be okay until morning. But I got up and headed to the kitchen to cut them and put them back into the vase with more water. This was the first I’ve someone has brought me flowers. My makeup was off, and I put on my night cream and brushed my hair. I took off my robe, climbed into bed, and was out cold until just after ten.

I very slowly crawled out of bed and put on my robe. I saw the flowers, the gown hanging up, everything. It was not a dream. I made coffee and oatmeal. After breakfast took my coffee and phone over to the couch to send Mom the photos of Bill and me and the flowers Bill sent me. Less than five minutes later, she called and asked about my night. I talked as I got up to pour another cup.

“An incredible and amazing evening, Mom. My senses were overloaded during the opera. I have never been to one before. Have you?” I did not give Mom a chance to answer. “And I’ve never been on a date that lasted eight hours!”

“Do you like him, Savannah ?”

“He is an attorney, and he is a gentleman, he’s handsome, and he can dance. Yes, so far, I like him, but this was only our second date.” I told Mom about the cocktail parties, meeting a Senator, then more about the opera, and his club for dinner. Like all moms, she said call often and come home soon.

I put my gown back into the bag, hung it in the closet, and put everything away. Then I went back to bed for a couple of hours. I was exhausted. Bill rang about four and said how much he enjoyed being with me last night and that I made him look better with me next to him.

“Oh my goodness, you are so nice,” I told him I slept until noon. “What is that noise I hear?” He said he was in his office preparing for court Monday morning. He had been there since 8:30.

“8:30! I don’t even remember 8:30!” He laughed. He said he call me tomorrow night.

“Please get some sleep, Bill.”

I put on my running clothes and headed out for a five-mile run. Gwen called me just after I returned from my run.

“Savannah, Mom, sent me this incredible photo of you in your stunning black gown. Wow, Sis, you ought to be on the front cover of Cosmopolitan!” I proceeded to tell her about Bill and our evening.

I laid out my clothes for work and took a bath, then to bed. I was unsure if I sleep since I woke up so late but comfortably dozed off to dreamland.

Sara thanked me for the time off and the new computer.

“I can keep up now better. And I love the dual monitors.”

IT brought me Donna and Sara’s new ThinkPad workstation laptops at the request of Diane. And IT returned to configured them all up for remote access.

I went into her office and thanked her.

“You shouldn’t be using your personal computer for work,” I asked if she wanted to see pictures from Saturday night.

“Oh my, Savannah, you’re beautiful. You keep that guy. Wait, is that Senator Morrison?” I said, yes, it was.

I told her about the cocktail parties, opera, the Skyline Club for dinner.

“Seeing him again, I hope?” As she turned and looked up at me.

“Yes, next weekend.” We talked about some business, and I headed back to my office.” Around lunch, Bill sent me an email with over two months of events he had to attend, and he would be honored if I would join him. He apologized for not calling, but the court had just adjourned for lunch, and he was swamped.

I perused the events. These are huge events, and the preponderance of them charity or black-tie fundraising venues.

That night he called me.

“Savannah, I’d love to have some fun nights out beside all of these formal and events.”

“I’d love that too, Bill. I only have one gown.”

“That is an easy problem I can solve. I’ll gladly get you some more.

“How does a fun movie sound for this Friday? Dinner on Saturday?” You pick the movie. I will be responsible and oversee the transportation, admission, popcorn, and an arm for you to hold. I know of dozens of great hole-in-the-wall places I know where we can be casual.”

I said I would love to. I seldom see movies at a theatre, so I surfed the internet to find theaters and shows near me. I texted him a film and theater. And asked Bill if jeans were okay to wear. He called me that night.

“Savannah. I do not have much time. I’m still at work working on my ending statements, but I need to hear your voice.” That comment warmed and melted my heart into a puddle. I am off on Friday. Can I take you shopping for gowns? I need a few things too. I would love you to have your opinion.

“Bill, I doubt on Friday because of work. Saturday morning?”

“If it is nice, maybe I will play some golf with some of my buddies on Friday, then. Do you play?” I said I had a hard time playing miniature golf.

“I am looking forward to the movie with you.”

Why do we have to have so many meetings at work? They make no sense. There must be a better way. People cancel or are late. The PowerPoints are horrendous. I resolved to fix this issue.

I was looking forward to a casual date and shopping with Bill.

Next: Shopping and dates.

Fiction