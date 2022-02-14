TransTainment 2/14/22

Spread the love















Happy Valentine’s Day! We hope you’ll fall in love with today’s TransTainment column. 🙂

The queen of Drag Race, RuPaul Charles, is expanding her sphere of entertainment projects by launching a television game show this year. The show is a reboot of the long-running series Lingo and it will on the CBS network. Sadly for RuPaul’s drag fans she will be hosting the show in her manly aspect. What is Lingo all about? The show’s format combines the the game bingo with a word guessing game, and contestants take turns guessing five-letter words then try to guess enough words to fill in enough spaces on a five-by-five card to form a line. With all RuPaul has on her plate it’s no wonder she doesn’t have time to drag up to host Lingo. If we’re counted correctly Miss Charles is already overseeing eight versions of Drag Race all around the world. Thanks to Alyssa Washington for the showbiz tip.

Andreja Pejic appears in a new film produced by David Lynch. It’s titled The Other Me and stars Jim Sturgess as a man who is losing is vision due to an incurable disease. His mental state is such that he pushes away his wife and gets in arguments with her. After one such argument he takes a bus ride which leaves him off at the end of the route. There he meets a mysterious woman, played by Peji?. The encounter, and much of the rest of the film is confusing, odd, and filled with hallucinations and flashbacks. Sort of how you expect a film produced by David Lynch to turnout. It was shot in Tbilisi in 2019 with a largely British cast and opened in limited release in the U.S. You can find an in-depth—but not flattering review in Variety.

Transgender musical artists take note: The Recording Academy has donated $150,000 and struck a partnership with GLAAD to support that organization’s work to diversify the music industry and champion musicians in the LGBTQ+ community. Find out what the funds will be used for in an article in Variety.

Trans actor Rain Valdez will make her feature directorial debut with Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader. The film tells the story of Rowena (Rain Valdez), a transgender woman who left her island home to become a movie star on the U.S. mainland. She returns to her home in Guam for her 10 year high school reunion. Part of the reunion activities is “do-over week.” Rowena wants to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader as her “do-over” but when her mother’s cancer worsens she has to learn to value the family she left behind. Re-Live is listed as being in pre-production.

Elysium Media has released a trailer for My Transparent Life, a documentary chronicling the gender transitions of TikTok star Jesse Sullivan and celebrity makeup artist Stassi Kihm. Sullivan started his transition after the birth of his daughter when he was in his teens, and wanted to do the documentary because he felt that trans parents don’t get enough exposure in media. In his words, “I also just have always wanted mine and my daughter’s story out there,” Sullivan says in the trailer. “I just think no one has talked about being a trans parent. That story just hasn’t been told enough.” The doc is set to hit streaming services on the International Trans Day of Visibility, March 31.

In January Mj Rodriguez was among performers selected for The Kennedy Center’s Next 50 list. The list celebrates individuals who are contributing their talents to help create a more equal world. “[These are] 50 leaders and organizations that, through sustained excellence of artistic, educational, athletic, or multi-disciplinary work, are lighting the way forward.”

Out has done a story on Star Trek Discovery’s trans/nonbinary actors Blu del Barrio & Ian Alexander: Transgalactic Heroes. Alexander portrays Gray Tal, the first ever transgender character to appear in any Star Trek show. He is a Trill, a race that exists in symbiosis with a slug-like species that trained members of the Trill humanoids carry in their abdominal region. Blu del Barrio plays nonbinary Adira and the two are in love. Alexander’s character died at the start of season three and became a spirit only visible to Adira who was hosting him in their mind. Thanks to future nanotechnology season four saw Gray transferred into a synthetic body. Blu and Ian are not the only LGBTQ+ cast members on the show. Discovery boldly goes where no television productions have gone before.

That’s TransTainment for February!

