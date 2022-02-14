My Life as Savannah, Chapter 20 – Tuesday

Spread the love















Tuesday morning, after toast, yogurt, and coffee, I called Dr. Knight’s office with my Costco pharmacy information. Then I spent the day pre-packing as much as possible to go back home and back to work. Although I did a lot during this stay, being home is never long enough. Mother was out doing some errands and grocery shopping. She got home about two or two-thirty.

“Savannah, I’m home. I got us some salmon and asparagus for dinner. Where are you?”

“I’m out back working on my tan, Mom. Maybe soon I can go topless!” Mother came out laughing about my comment.

“As long as you stay in our fenced backyard, dear. Oh, I called the plastic surgeon. She can see you tomorrow morning for a consultation. I hope 8:00 a.m. is okay?”

“8:00 a.m.? Why so early?”

“She had a cancelation, and it is the only time she had open.” She’s on the other side of town, so there may be some traffic. Want me to go with you, sweetie?”

“Of course, I’d love you to go. Do you feel like getting up that early?”

“Of course, Savannah, I’ll always be available to my daughters anytime for any reason.”

I got up and slid on my cover-up. I called Dr. Knight’s nurse, and said I had an appointment with Dr. Paul at eight in the morning, asked if she could fax what information she needed.

Around 6, I said, “I’ll cook dinner, Mom. Can you please make the salad?

“That’s sweet of you, Savannah. Thank you. Of course, I’ll make the salads.”

I went upstairs and changed into some shorts but left the bikini top on.

“That looks cute, Savannah .”

“I’ll hand wash Sis’s bikini tonight and hang it to dry in the laundry room. What time would you like to eat dinner, Mom?”

“Is six thirty or seven work for you?”

The doorbell rang. I put a button-up shirt I had for a cover-up outside on over my bikini top and left it unbuttoned to allow my swim top to show, and went to answer the door. It was Donna and Heather. “Sorry for not calling, but we were in the neighborhood and wanted to see you and your Mom before you leave. “

Mother walked to the door and put her hand around my waist. “Hi, Donna, Heather. Please come in.” You ladies want some iced tea?”

“No, thank you, Mrs. Thomas. We can’t stay long. We just came to tell Savannah how much we cherish her and her visits, and here are our addresses and new emails. Still, leaving Thursday, Savannah? Please come home often and give us a heads-up.”

Heather looked at the time on her phone, “We have to go, or we’ll be late.” Mother hugged them first, and they each hugged me. “We love seeing you, Savannah, and will miss you when you’re gone. Have a safe trip. Love ya, girlfriend.”

“You sure have grown wonderful relationships with your girlfriends, Savannah. They’re all grown up into nice young ladies.”

“I love all of them, bunches and bunches. I better start dinner for us.”

After dinner I told Mom, “Let’s sit on the porch. I love the swing on summer nights.”

We sat next to each other and relaxed. Our bellies were full and were content, and it felt great to unwind from my visit home. Looking out our lawn, I saw something I haven’t seen in years – lighting bugs! I watched them light up and turn off. “We don’t have lightning bugs in Chicago, Mom.”

We sat and just relaxed and enjoy the evening together. I recapped my visit home to Mom. “I had lunch with Fred, Mother and Sis, and girlfriends. I spoke at the wedding dinner party, hosted a bachelorette party, maid of honor, danced at the reception. And started my transition by seeing Dr. Knight, made Mother dinner tonight, seeing the plastic surgeon tomorrow and dinner with the Franklin’s tomorrow night.”

“One more?” Mom handed me her glass, and I went in to refill them.

After a while, I was feeling a little buzzed from the wine. “Mother, I’m off to bathe and get ready for tomorrow. I think I’ll wear jeans, flats, and maybe a tank top.

“Savannah, the doctor’s office, said to bring a solid white colored t-shirt.”

“Oh, okay. Goodnight Mom. I love you and kissed her on her cheek. See you at 7:30, and I’ll make coffee. I took her wine glass, put it in the dishwasher, and started it. I headed upstairs for my bath.

I was excited about my appointment with the plastic surgeon tomorrow.

Next: Doctor Paul and dinner.

Category: Fiction