Trans Wellness Conference Info
Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference Virtual Participation Registration has Launched!
Having fear of missing out on this year’s Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference? Perhaps you live far from Philadelphia and the timing and travel wouldn’t work for you. Maybe you missed the registration deadline or you might just feel more comfortable participating from home.
We’re excited the announce the opportunity for virtual participation in this year’s Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference.
Virtual participants will:
Virtual participation in the Conference is absolutely FREE, but does require advance registration. To participate, please register by Friday, August 30 by clicking here. (And while registration is free, please consider making a voluntary contribution, which helps to ensure the Conference can be sustained in future years.)
There’s no need to miss out. Register today to join us as a virtual participant in our 2024 Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference.
