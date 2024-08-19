Trans Wellness Conference Info

Having fear of missing out on this year’s Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference? Perhaps you live far from Philadelphia and the timing and travel wouldn’t work for you. Maybe you missed the registration deadline or you might just feel more comfortable participating from home. We’re excited the announce the opportunity for virtual participation in this year’s Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference. Virtual participants will: Be able to watch our opening keynote talk delivered by inspirational athlete and trans activist Lia Thomas on the morning of Friday, September 6

Have the opportunity to participate in five engaging virtual-only workshops on both Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7

Virtual participation in the Conference is absolutely FREE, but does require advance registration. To participate, please register by Friday, August 30 by clicking here. (And while registration is free, please consider making a voluntary contribution, which helps to ensure the Conference can be sustained in future years.) There’s no need to miss out. Register today to join us as a virtual participant in our 2024 Philadelphia Trans Wellness Conference.