Twit Awards for the Week 8/19/24

So we said in the news, J.D. Vance in particular has made a false claim about the trans refuge law which Governor Tim Walz signed in Minnesota. The claim is that the law allows the state to kidnap a transgender child with gender dysphoria whose parents oppose the child changing gender. Erin Reed found this to be a deliberate misreading of the law. Meanwhile, LGBTQ Nation tested claims made in an ad by the Super PAC which calls itself MAGA Inc. Two of the three claims were false, while one was partly true For smearing the opposition with lies, and for not caring that they misinform the public, J.D. Vance, MAGA Inc., and others share a Twit Award.

Speaking of J.D. Vance, a couple of photos online seem to show a college-age J.D. Vance in drag. The photos do not seem to be from a performance, and they are not showing a particularly glamorous individual, but just a guy wearing a dress and a long blonde wig. Vance, however, has been quite opposed to both transgender people and drag queens If these pictures are accurate (and that seems to be a controversy), then J.D. Vance gets another Twit Award for hypocrisy. Out.com has reaction to the photos.

A new video Project 2025 seems to ask Americans to reject gender-inclusive language. The terminology it uses calls for people to “spit out” gender-inclusive language. For asking people to be less thoughtful of others, the videos from Project 2025 get a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

A new biography of Elon Musk by writer Walter Isaacson deliberately misgenders and deadnames Vivian Wilson. Now, it’s one thing to use direct quotes in which Mr. Musk himself deadnames and misgenders his child, but it is another to do so on your own. Also, it appears that the author never contacted Ms. Wilson to see what pronouns she uses, although that information is certainly publicly available. For deliberate misgendering and deadnaming, Walter Isaacson gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

The group Do No Harm has pronounced itself an enemy of “wokeism” in medicine. Among their targets is the gender-affirming medicine. The thing is, compassion for the patient is a hallmark of medicine, but that compassion is itself a sign of “wokeism.” For asking doctors to be less compassionate to their patients, and for asking them to stop treating certain conditions precisely because it offends their politics, Do No Harm and its founding donor, Leonard Leo, get a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

