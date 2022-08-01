Trans News Now 8/1/22

Spread the love

Kim Petras will make an acting appearance on season two of Los Espookys. It will appear on HBO later this year. This story comes from Out.com.

Scott Turner Schofield, the co-executive producer of They/Them, talked to The Advocate about the film, which premieres on Peacock on Friday.

The Biden Administration has released a new rule, strengthening the anti-discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation. The Advocate has this story.

A federal judge in Indiana has ruled that a 10-year-old transgender girl can play on the girl’s softball team at her school. The ruling is a blow to the state’s ban on transgender females in girls’ sports, but the state is almost certainly going to appeal this ruling. This story comes from Changing America.

School boards in Virginia have submitted a brief asking the State Supreme Court to allow them to fire teachers who violate the district’s anti-discrimination policy. The case involves one teacher who refused to acknowledge a transgender student’s gender identity, and at least four other school districts have joined in the brief, in the hope that they will also be able to fire teachers in order to enforce anti-discrimination policies. The Virginia Mercury has this story..

A transgender woman of South Asian background says she was deliberately struck while riding her motorcycle in San Francisco. She talked to KTVU-TV about the incident.

Several families with same-sex parents, along with Lambda Legal and the Southern Poverty Law Center, have filed a suit against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law a.k.a. “Don’t Say Gay.” The Advocate has this story.

Florida’s state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. has advised schools that the guidance from the federal Department of Education regarding changes to Title IX as they apply to transgender and non-binary students is “non-binding,” and should therefore be regarded as less important than the Parental Rights in Education law. He warned that following the guidance may put schools at risk of violating Florida law. This story comes from Changing America.

Five Republican U.S. senators requested that Netflix change its ratings system, in order to notify parents of the transgender content in Dead End: Paranormal Park. PinkNews has this story.

One Florida school district has a requirement that transgender students who wish to have their pronouns respected have to fill out a form, and the district will inform their parents. This story comes from Yahoo.

The Supreme Court of Michigan reached a 5-2 decision in which it found that a person who was fired for gender nonconformity was discriminated against on the basis of sex. This story comes from them.

A new study by the Trevor Project found that trauma increases suicide risk in LGBTQ+ youth. This may seem like a something that we already knew, but it is nice that the study did not say that the link wasn’t there. The Advocate has this story.

Transgender people seem to be at greater risk for getting Long Covid, according to the Census Bureau. This story comes from them.

Swimmer Lia Thomas, the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship, has not been selected as the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. Learn why from KGW8.

Britain’s Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union have announced a ban on transgender women in women’s rugby games. Reuters has this story.

If you are curious who won RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, you can read about it in Out.com.

PinkNews reports that Dave Chappelle continues to claim that he has been “cancelled,” as he opens a sold-out series at Madison Square Garden.

The Tavistock and Portman Gender Identity Clinic is closing down, in response to the long wait times for new patients. The National Health Service will transfer patients to children’s hospitals in London and Manchester, and will open two new clinics. This story comes from The New York Times.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has released a draft of a new guidance specific to the treatment of transgender patients. PinkNews has this story.

Tribunal rulings in Britain have often come down in favor of gender-critical comments, on grounds that resemble “free speech.” The Guardian says that these decision have consequences.

One ruling came down against “gender-critical” speech. Allison Bailey, a founder of the LGB Alliance, lost her case against Stonewall. PinkNews has this story.

Stonewall got a lot of feedback on a recent tweet, in which they implied that two-year-olds have a conception of their gender identity. They came back a few days later to add some clarification to the tweet. This story comes from PinkNews.

Instagram is considering changes to its policies from a case about a transgender and non-binary couple, whose pictures were removed for “sexual content” when they were being used to show top surgery and its after-effects. This story is found in them.

Keshia Chanel Geter, a Black transgender woman, was shot to death in Augusta, Georgia, earlier this month. Here body was found at a motel. Police have finally gotten to the point where they are no longer deadnaming the victim. A suspect has been charged, according to WJCL-TV.

On Monday, Detroit Police found the body of a Black transgender woman in the street. She had been shot multiple times, according to the report from WXYZ-TV.

Houston Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a transgender woman. KTRK-TV has this story.

