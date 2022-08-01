Done Me Some Comps

Spread the love

Hey gang, I’m back!

*crickets*

Right. Well, Last month I was working on my comprehensive exam. 4 questions 60 pages; 30 days. If I pass, I’ll be an ABD (all but dissertation) and can start my dissertation research. If I fail: I’m out and have wasted three years. Here are the questions.

1) General Knowledge: Describe in detail. Be objective and specific.

2) Logic: Using accepted methodology, prove all four of the following: That the universe is infinite; that truth is beauty; that there is no little person who turns off the light in the refrigerator when you close the door, and that you are the person taking this exam. Now disprove all of the above. Show all work.

3) Medicine: Behind your desk you will find a razor blade, a piece of gauze, and a bottle of scotch. Remove your appendix. Do not suture until your work is inspected.

4) Philosophy: Why? Explain your answer.

Yeah, I didn’t write those, I got them from an old, mimeographed sheet that I got in one of my jobs back in the days before email. Remember mimeograph? Purple ink and the wonderful smell. Ahh memories.

So, a lot has happened in the past couple of months. The Jan. 6 hearings have been riveting TV and have presented a rock-solid case for throwing the tangerine tyrant into the deepest dungeon until his bones are dust. But that won’t happen. He’ll walk scot-free. You know it; I know it; he knows it. The GQP are above the law, and they know it. The Pennsylvania GQP gubernatorial candidate flouts his white supremacy/ nazi funding connections openly. Doesn’t matter — that’s a plus to the MAGA crowd. The GQP senate candidate doesn’t even live in Pa. — he has mansions in New Jersey. His opponent has been mercilessly trolling him for that — even got Snooki in on the deal

One of the buzzwords that the treason crowd has been throwing around is “pronouns” anymore.” Lines like “you won’t have to worry about pronouns” and stuff. Make no mistake — when they say “pronouns” they mean “transgender women.” So, lets correct that sentence: “you won’t have to worry about transgender women anymore.” Rather ominous I’d say. Especially with the current round of anti-trans bills passing in GQP state houses. Be alert!

In other news, a mutual friend tells me that someone who constantly misgendered me, demeaned me, mansplained being trans to me, and is a hard core MAGAt wants to be friends again. Forgiveness has never been my strong suit. In fact, grudge holding is one of my many major character flaws. That said, if he calls, I’ll listen.

That’s really all I have — nothing coherent or cohesive. What little brain I have is a fried husk. I’m going to take a week to read fun, non-academic books and relax before prepping for my exam oral defense August 15.

Be well.

