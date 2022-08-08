Twit Awards for the Week 8/8/22

Spread the love

Michigan held its primary this week. Voters in Jamestown Township rejected a library millage on the ballot after some locals made allegations that the library was “grooming” children with LGBTQ-friendly material. The book at the heart of the allegation was Gender Queer, although other books were mentioned. There are about 90 books with LGBTQ themes, among the 67,000 books in the library’s collection. Even offering to make the book only available on request was not good enough. For denying the community a valuable resource over so little of its content, the people behind this protest get a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Hungary’s President Victor Orban was invited to address the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC. Mr. Orban, who has taken steps to deny legal recognition of transgender identity in his country, gave a speech in which he extolled the virtues of many social conservative points, including “the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and leave our kids alone.” He said we need “less drag queens, more Chuck Norris,” as if the two are on the same scale. And the audience ate up what he said. For pandering to the prejudices of his audience, Hungarian President Victor Orban gets a Twit Award. For inviting him to speak, the organizers of CPAC share this Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate has this story.

Jaimee Mitchell said in an interview with One America News Network that practitioners of gender-affirming care “puts him [Josef Mengele] to shame.” She compared transgender children getting gender-affirming medical care to “lab rats.” For ignoring the science behind gender-affirming care and replacing it with fears and ignorance, and for showing shockingly little knowledge of the painful historic person she talks of, Jaimee Mitchell gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

YouTube has decided to demonetize Jordan Peterson’s video which deadnames Elliot Page, as well as another which compares transgender medicine to Nazi medical experiments. This means that the social conservative will no longer be able to make money from the ads on that video. However, YouTube decided not to take the video down, but rather to leave it where anyone can still see it. For not removing content which clearly violates their policy, YouTube gets a Twit Award. This story comes from Axios.

Category: Transgender Opinion