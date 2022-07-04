Trans News Now 7/4/22

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

The Miss International Queen pageant was held in Pattaya, Thailand. Fuschia Anne Ravena from the Philippines was crowned Miss International Queen 2022. PinkNews has this story.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal has introduced a “Transgender Bill Of Rights” in Congress. The bill, which would codify the idea that “on account of sex” includes gender identity, currently has more than 80 cosponsors. This story comes from Forbes.

Several new anti-LGBTQ laws which were passed earlier this year went into effect on July 1. These include Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, as well as laws to stop transgender females from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The 19th has this story.

Some LGBTQ activists think that President Biden is doing the best he can in an environment that is very challenging. Others think he needs to do more for LGBTQ rights. This debate can be found in The 19th.

She-Ra creator ND Stevenson has come out as a transgender man named Nate Stevenson. This story can be found in Out.com.

Several editorials this week draw a connection between LGBTQ rights and the recent Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. Raquel Willis writes in The Advocate about the connection between abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Indeed, the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was used by the Alabama Supreme Court to defend its new law which bans medical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors. The law is still being reviewed by federal courts. CNBC has this story.

NPR reports on a new poll which finds what we already suspected, that support for transgender people is divided along partisan political lines. The same split was found in a poll by Pew Research, according to The Advocate.

A new team of young LGBTQ advocates was introduced by The Advocate. Two of the three members are trans.

LGBTQ+ students get in trouble at school more often than their cisgender heterosexual classmates. There are ways that that can be reduced, according to The 19th.

Sasha Mason was killed in North Carolina during a robbery. She was a 45-year-old Latina transgender woman. Although her death came in May, it is only now being reported that she was in fact transgender. This story comes from them.

The Advocate has a story about an increase in incidents of violence against LGBTQ people, and particularly violent hate crimes. Part of this may be due to more incidents being reported, and more being classified as hate crimes. However, it seems that our polarized politics, and the call to act upon our political beliefs, plays a part in this as well.

The Black Experience has a profile of Dr. Jude Opoku-Ageyman, the first Black plastic surgeon formally trained in gender affirming surgery.

Last week, swimming made it significantly more difficult for transgender women to compete as females. This week, Union Cycliste International, the group in charge of cycling, also tightened its restrictions on transgender females. KTXS-TV has this story.

Mariah Lopez has been suing New York City for transgender rights since she was a child. Her first lawsuit was filed when she was thirteen. Since then several lawsuits have resulted in gains for the trans community in The Big Apple. Get her story from The New York Times.

The Umbrella Academy creator Steve Blackman revealed that season three of the show was already written when Elliot Page came out as transgender. Elliot did not demand that the script be rewritten, but since the story became public, Blackman decided to write in a gender change for the character. This story comes from Out.com.

ScreenRant reports that Marvel has introduced an all-trans group of heroes in a new short comic.

Leon Brown, the only child of the main couple on Sister Wives is trans. The New York Post has a story about the revelation.

Apparently, there is a rumor that RuPaul was inserted into the first season of Drag Race Down Under via green screen technology. That just is not true, according to Out.com.

For the Pride celebration in Columbus, Ohio, drag queens arrived from on high — literally. They chose to make their entrance via parachute. Out Traveler has this story.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May wrote, “Few people, reading of accounts from trans people, would disagree that they still face indignities and prejudice, when they deserve understanding and respect.” She recommend the banning of conversion therapy because of gender identity. This story comes from The Guardian.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has changed the law in Britain to allow researchers to have access to the medical records of transgender people. While this can in theory be done with just statistical searches in the database, we wouldn’t trust this government to exercise that much restraint, much less the oversight to see that the records remain confidential. PinkNews has this story.

Halifax Bank in the U.K. has taken the step putting the teller’s pronouns on their name badges. When some people complained, the bank simply said that their policy would not change. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Before drag queens became targets for Trumpers, Republicans loved drag. LGBTQ Nation points out five times Republicans thought drag was all in good fun.

Pride in London turns 50 this year, but things in Britain are not looking good for LGBTQ people. Activists are complaining about a rise in hate crimes, and politically, the rights of LGBTQ people are in danger of slipping away, according to them.

Spain is considering a bill whereby transgender people as young as 16 could change their name and legal gender on their own. Those as young as 14 could change name and legal gender with their parents’ permission. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A court in Poland ruled that four so-called “LGBT-free zones” are legally abolished. Although the local lawmakers voted to create those zones, they did not have the legal authority to do so. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Kyiv Pride joined forces with Warsaw Pride, holding an event in Warsaw which drew 80,000 people. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Mattel recently announced a Laverne Cox version of Barbie. This week, they announced a David Bowie version of the doll, inspired by the androgynous star. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Amazon is restricting LGBTQ searches in the United Arab Emirates. This includes books such as Gender Queer, as well as chest binders and other goods, according to Out.com.

Last week, LGBTQ Nation defined “gender fluid.” This week, LGBTQ Nation defines “gender queer”.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Pride event, and about 190 LGBTQ leaders showed up to the invitation-only reception. This story comes from The Advocate.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner. Care to make a comment on this post? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News