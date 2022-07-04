The Occasional Woman: Crossdressing Tips

Spread the love

Helloooo, Ladies and Germs — and a very happy 4th of July to our American readers. I was pondering content choice for today’s article, while having a fitting with my new friend Viv, and we were chatting about various clothing/fashion subjects, and when I told her I store my pantyhose in the freezer (an old trick from my Ma) to keep them from snagging, she opined that I should put this in my column! She helped me mine my subconscious for more off-beat and time tested tips, so Here We GO!

1. Obviously, keep your pantyhose in the freezer, NOT while wearing them, as this does seem to make them last longer and stronger!

2. Since genetic/former gentlemen generally have a 2″ longer torso than their female-born counterparts, a tankini is a great bathing suit to buy, as often a one-piece suit will be too short.

3. High heels are GORGEOUS, but can hurt your feet and legs. Always remember the variety your local shoe-repair person has of things that make footwear more comfortable, like heel grips that stick to the back/inside of your shoe, making them less likely to rub your ankle raw. Do try to wear new shoes around the car/house/apartment for a while before showing them off in public.

4. Halter tops are cute as all get-out, but will often make your shoulders appear larger. If one is trying to “pass”, this can be a dead giveaway. If not, wear ’em with pride!

5. A “fit-and-flare” dress is pretty universally flattering. It outlines an hourglass shape — and if you have more of a “mantle-clock” shape, they help give you one.

6. Walk with a gentle stride, kind of leading with your PELVIS, not your shoulders. Remember, if you are out in public en femme, you are NOT gripping a football and running like a bull in Pamplona.

7. Stand up straight. Your Mom was right-posture matters!

8. Find a great makeup person; nobody is born knowing how to put on false eyelashes. I used to wear them to Junior High School — I would put them on the night before sleep carefully. This did not work as well as you might think.

9. Another note from our Moms — SMILE! I don’t mean you hafta grin like a Rockette, but a happy and friendly look goes a really long way in the world.

10, and most serious, never wear white stockings unless they are part of a COSTUME, or you are a nurse. From 30 years ago. With a jaunty little white cap and lower pay than your male counterparts.

Oh, and wear deodorant! Enjoy Summer, and Dress to make yourself HAPPY.

Like to make a comment or share a fashion/passing tip? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: crossdressing, Transgender How To