TransTainment 7/4/22

Spread the love

On June 28, V.P. Kamala Harris threw a Pride event at the Vice President’s residence in celebration of Pride Month. RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant (seasons two and three) Shangela was invited to not only attend the event but also to be a speaker – which makes her the first-ever drag performer to attend an event held at the U.S. Vice President’s residence. Out has the story.

Speaking of Drag Race; Former contestant and beloved fan fave Trixie Mattel announced in an interview with Insider that she will never again compete on the show. Mattel is open to appearing on Drag Race as a judge but not as one of the contestants. She has her own show to work on, Trixie Motel. It’s a reality show on Discovery Plus that documents the renovation of a Palm Springs hotel. In addition to Mattel celebs including Lisa Vanderpump, Nicole Byer, and Orville Peck show up to help with the project. Learn more from Insider.

OUTtv and Hell Yes Entertainment have created a vampire horror comedy. It’s called EZRA and tells the story of a gay vampire who wants to leave his gloomy, dark world and merge into the modern world. It’s hard to find much information about the show. All we know is that it has premiered in Canada and it will run this fall on OUTtv. One interesting thing is, if you Google “EZRA” you find that Ezra is the name of The United Methodist Church’s official database. That’s weird, right?

At the 2022 BET Awards Billy Porter, star of Pose — which was all about the house ball scene in New York City — took to the stage to introduce the audience to ballroom culture and worked for the crowd. Also appearing in this first of its kind event for the award show were dancers Dashaun Wesley, Shannon Balenciaga, Dominique Jackson, Shaun Ross, and Kevin Prodigy. You can watch the whole ballroom showcase right here.

In addition to knowing how to work the mic for a ballroom throw down Porter has created his own production company, Incognegro, and has signed a deal with FX giving the network first look at any of his productions. Learn more from Vibe.

Marquise Vilson is a trans man actor and he has been appearing in Tom Swift as Swift’s bodyguard. It’s not your grandpa’s Tom Swift. The show is a spin off from Nancy Drew and like that show and several others on the CW things often got edgy and featured maybe too much same sex sex for the new owners of the CW, Nexstar Media Group. Tom Swift was swiftly canceled after only 5 episodes. The producers, CBS studios, are shopping for a new network or streaming service. Learn more from The Root.

Nikita Dragun is a trans woman makeup artist, model and content creator who has built a massive fanbase — she’s got 14.35 million followers on TikTok alone — and has her own beauty brand. Last month she shared on The Unwind Yahoo Life’s well-being series that she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. For more on the story visit Yahoo Life.

Bretman Rock is a 23-year-old Filipino-American social media personality who made a name by doing makeup videos. Bretman is gender fluid and is known for wearing dresses and couture looks. He has a show on MTV that is going into its second season. It’s called MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock and this season Rock talks about the value he gained from going to therapy with his sister. The full story can be found on Stylecaster.

Bretman has also been appointed as a Creator Director at Logitech. Find out what that means from Page Six.

Disney+ celebrated its community of employees, talent, and fans June 30 with Say It With Pride: Disney+ Celebrates Pride 365. Among the trans people included in the show were Alex Newell, Angelica Ross, Nina West, and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles. Watch the show right here.

That’s TransTainment for another month. See you later in July!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Fun & Entertainment