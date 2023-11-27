Trans News Now 11/27/23

Spread the love

The International Cricket Council has issued a new regulation which bans transgender women who underwent a male puberty from playing on women’s cricket teams. This comes two months after Danielle McGahey of Canada became the first transgender woman to take part in an international match. The Advocate has this story.

Last Monday was Transgender Day of Remembrance. President Biden made a statement acknowledging the occasion. He said, “There is no place for hate in America, and no one should be discriminated against simply for being themselves.” The Hill has this story.

The Human Rights Campaign released a new report which shows that the epidemic of violence against transgender people continues.

A Black person who was shot to death in Dallas on April 29 has been added to list of transgender dead. LaKendra Andrews was 26 years old. She was misgendered by police, and it took months for her identity to be confirmed. This story comes from Them.

In Texas, a cisgender man tried to stab a transgender woman on their first date, but she escaped and went to the neighbors for help. He has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This story comes from PinkNews.

A jury in Albany County, New York convicted Iaeir Robinson in the death of Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway, a transgender woman. The defense claimed that the decedent had given the defendant HIV, but the jury found the defendant guilty of the highest degree of murder possible when the victim is not a police officer. The Advocate has this story.

A new survey by Data For Progress finds that voters think that doctors should decide whether patients should get gender-affirming care, not politicians. This may be the result of how the question was worded, but it is a good result. The Advocate has this story.

Transgender veterans are threatening to sue the Department of Veteran Affairs over delays in gender-confirmation surgery. This story comes from Military Times.

Mid-Vermont Christian School is suing because they were banned from all athletic activity against other schools, as a result of their forfeiting a game instead of playing a team which had a transgender female on it. The New York Post reports that they are being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

A new bill in Florida would extend the Parents Rights in Education law to the workplace. It would bar employees from sharing their pronouns or “preferred personal title” The bill aims to protect what it calls “deeply-held biology-based beliefs.” This story comes from Them.

The state of Massachusetts has created a special police unit to investigate hate crimes. The Advocate has this story.

A study conducted by California State University – Long Beach shows that suicide ideation is at alarmingly high levels among trans elders. More than one in four have seriously considered suicide. This story comes from PinkNews.

Francesca Needham has quit her soccer team because opposing teams refuse to play a team with a transgender woman. She is considering suing the teams which refuse to play against her. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Raguel Wills has a new autobiography, The Risk It Takes To Bloom. She gave an interview to The Advocate about it.

Netflix has a new short film. The Dads features five fathers talking about their transgender children. The film was executive produced by Dwayne Wade, who knows a few things about having a transgender child. This story comes from Them.

Pandora Nox won Drag Race Germany. The story in Them notes that she is the first cisgender woman to win any contest in the Drag Race franchise.

A leaked copy of the guidance for transgender students in English schools has been circulating. According to the Guardian, it will allow some social transitioning, such as the adoption of names, pronouns, and uniforms which align with the gender the child identifies as. However, there is a worry that there could be legal challenges.

LGBTQ Nation reports that Iran is becoming a hostile place for transgender people. The Ayatollah Khomeini made a religious ruling (a fatwa) affirming that gender reassignment surgery was not a violation of Islamic law. However, results have been poor in Iran, due to poor selection of proper candidates, a lack of preparation by patients, and a lack of skilled surgeons.

In Colorado Springs, there was a remembrance for the victims of Club Q, especially the transgender victims. The Advocate has this story.

Keely Meadows is a 15-year-old who keeps appearing at school board meetings to argue for transgender students to be treated well. She is profiled in LGBTQ Nation.

This week, 261 congregations in Georgia split from the United Methodist Church, because they felt that the Church was too progressive and not strong enough in opposing LGBTQ rights. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear won re-election earlier this month. His political opponents ran ads which pointed out his support for transgender people. He always thought that it wasn’t a good strategy for his political opponents to pursue. “All children are children of God, that’s what my faith teaches me. And I was going to stand up especially for the most marginalized children who didn’t deserve either a state legislature or an entire campaign and these super PACs picking on them,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

This week, Pope Francis met with a number of transgender women for a meal. They were served meatballs with pasta. The meal, served in Torvaianica, was part of the “World Day Of The Poor.” A story in Reuters said that the meal made the transgender women feel “more human.”

The North Hertfordshire Museum has changed the pronouns referring to the Roman Emperor Elagabalus to female. The museum has a coin of the emperor, and now feels that the emperor was transgender. The Guardian points out that many stories about Emperor Elagabalus are of questionable authenticity.

