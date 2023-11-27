TransTainment 11/27/23

Spread the love

Susie Eddie Izzard is a busy lady. She is not only standing to be Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Brighton Pavilion, but is currently appearing in a film as Doctor Nina Jekyll. It’s a modern version of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Izzard is a transgender Dr Jekyll who made enemies as well as millions of pounds in the pharmaceutical industry. After losing status due to a scandal she lives alone embracing seclusion. Except for her new assistant, a newly released ex con who suspects there’s more going on in the doctor’s home than he has been told about.

When asked if she thinks the public will accept a trans Jekyll, Izzard said in a recent interview, “The world is more accepting. The extreme right is not more accepting. The extreme right is setting up culture wars. But most people in the streets. . . they’re saying, ‘Good for you, be your authentic self. I think you’re looking great,’ and hopefully I’m looking okay.“ Learn more about the film and Izzard’s views on trans issues in Sky News. Dr Jekyll is now showing in British cinema.

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney will be at South by Southwest in March to discuss the bigoted backlash she faced after working with Bud Light in a branded social media post. Mulvaney will be part of a panel entitled “When Beer Goes Viral: The Role of Brands & Media in Fighting Hate.” SXSW will take place March 8 to 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas

A new play premiered on Broadway November 10. It’s titled Make Me Gorgeous!, The True Story of Kenneth “Mr. Madam” Marlowe. Who, you ask, is this Marlowe person? An article in Playbill says they were an often-overlooked LGBTQ+ trailblazer who was “. . .a private hairdresser to the stars; the madam of a notorious gay prostitution ring in Hollywood; an author; a hustler; a female impersonator; a private in the U.S. Army; a call boy; a Christian missionary; a mortuary cosmetologist; and a newspaper columnist. And, in the final decade of their life, Marlowe lived as a woman, having transitioned to become Kate Marlowe.” Marlowe is portrated by Wade McCollom. The play runs till December 31 at Off-Broadway’s Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s. Here is the full Playbill story.

Also on Broadway, Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Boy George is set to take the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! George will join the Tony-winning musical on February 6, 2024, and continue for a limited run through May 12 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Moulin Rouge! is the first Broadway appearance by Boy George in two decades. He starred in Taboo in 2004..

A Black trans woman photographer is the winner of the Illuminations Grant for Black Trans Women Visual Artists for 2023, Golden. Golden receives a $10,000 grant, professional development support, and studio visits with the judges. Golden’s work focuses on photography, performance art, and poetry to capture Black trans life in the United States. You can see some of Golden’s work on the GLAAD website.

Doctor Who’s TARDIS has landed in 2023 and onboard we find former companion Donna Noble’s transgender daughter, Rose. Rose is played by Yasmin Finney, a trans actress who broke out after a major role in the British series Heartstopper. When it was revealed to the world that there would be a trans character in the next season of Doctor Who and her name was Rose fans became confused. The Doctor had a beloved companion several seasons ago and her name was Rose. Was this new Rose really the old Rose transformed? No. She’s the daughter of the Doctor’s other former companion, Donna, who has had her memories of the time she traveled with the Doctor erased. We don’t want to give away the plot of the first episode of the new season but let’s just say her memories return.

October 27 is now officially Laura Jane Grace Day in the City of Gainesville. The mayor presented the key to the city to Grace. Amazing when you think about it. 25 years ago Grace arrived in Gainesville, Florida and put together a punk band called Against Me! that at first had no electric instruments or real drums. The band left Gainesville to tour the country and developed a national fan base. In 2012 Grace came out as a trans woman — and the majority of the fans stayed. Congrats to Laura Jane Grace on getting the key to the city, Now when she’s in town she can open the secret room where they keep the snacks. Get the full story from the WUFT website.

