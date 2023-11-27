Shelley Anne’s 2023 Personal Care Holiday Gift Suggestions

Spread the love

During the holiday season, last-minute gifts are always necessary, and personal care and health and wellness items should not be overlooked. As a true health advocate, and health journalist interviewing health professionals, and natural products experts, I am always on the lookout for products that have been recommended to me by industry professionals.

The following are products, a few of which I have used, that may be of interest to you for your own use as well as make the perfect gift for family members and friends

Happy holidays!

Infuse

Infuse’s Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream is for all mature skin types and is designed to target the delicate skin around the eye to address fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness using a proprietary blend of the yerba mate plant.

The natural compounds of ingredients work together in Infuse’s Yerba Mate Radiance Eye Cream to restore radiance and firmness, and reduce puffiness while protecting your skin against UV rays and promoting DNA repair. (Skincare for Mature Skin – Infuse (infuse-skin.com)

Anxiety Aide

Let’s face facts, living the lifestyle can cause anxiety that for some may be hard to imagine. Anxiety Aide started in 2019 when Cheryl Polrugach finally had enough. From the time she was 19, she suffered from panic attacks and crippling anxiety. She missed family events, didn’t travel, stayed home for months, never ate at restaurants and so much more, all due to her fear of panic attacks.

Then she became a mom, and when she had to watch her kids battle anxiety attacks she knew she had to find a solution. She was determined to find a mix of natural ingredients that could help you calm down. It had to be portable that can always be with you, it didn’t leave you groggy. It had to be a drink, so it was easy to take when anxiety hit. The flavor was another big piece of the puzzle as we needed something mild and tasted good. After much prayer, research, and testing Anxiety Aide was born. Cheryl worked with doctors, chemists, formulators and after hundreds of versions, the right mix of ingredients came together and worked. Cheryl volunteers for several mental health and suicide awareness charities, NAMI being one of her favorites. Anxiety Aide donates 10% of net proceeds to mental health and suicide prevention charities. (Natural Anxiety Relief | Shop Anxiety Supplements | Anxiety Aide.)

Colorado Aromatics Cultivated Skincare

Colorado Aromatics (CA) has leveraged the power of green science to create effective skincare products made using herbs grown on its own farm. CA products help revive dry, damaged skin.

One such product is Aspenglow face balm that can be applied in the morning, at night, or before going outdoors to help protect skin from environmental damage. This balm melts into your skin and smooth on easily.

By using antioxidant rich herbs and other potent active ingredients, the CA line of products help minimize dry skin, hyper pigmentation, redness, and irritation and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Your skin barrier function plays an important role in your overall health, and CA designs products to optimize its work and to protect it from damage. Colorado Aromatics products are formulated by founder, Cindy Jones, a PHD biochemist, and herbalist. Using her deep knowledge of skin physiology and a thorough understanding of ingredients, Cindy works to formulate products that are natural, effective, and practical.

The complete line of CA products includes face care, body care, bath/shower products and handcrafted soaps.

BESO Wellness

BESO Wellness is a cutting-edge pain-relief balm that is powered by the healing properties of cannabinoids. BESO, which means “kiss” in Spanish (and in this case, “Earth’s Kiss,”) is the brainchild of a celebrity massage therapist, Megan Blackwell, whose clients include Tier 1 luminaries from the NBA, NFL, MMA, music, and entertainment industries. The all-natural formulations feature some of the most therapeutic essential oils assembled from global history and various spiritual traditions such as mustard and black seed, frankincense, myrrh, turmeric, shea, coconut; all whipped into a luxurious grape seed base. The ultra-efficacious line of massage whip, face and body cream and hair elixir contain some of the most generous ratios of full spectrum active ingredients that can be found in cannabis topicals. (besowellness.com and besohemp.com)

Shedavi

Shedavi’s Hair & Scalp Growth Elixir and Whole Food Hair, Skin & Nail Supplement Vitamin, is a vegan, cruelty-free formula used to improve the appearance of your hair by supporting your hair’s natural strength, length, thickness, and moisture. Combine our one-month supply and experience your best hair! This all-natural herbal vitamin is packed with nutrients necessary to promote hair growth and thickness from within. Botanicals from around the world are collected in this vitamin supporting longer, healthier, and fuller hair. Synergistically promotes hair health with herbs that naturally contain B vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and protein building nutrients.

Carmel Berry

For centuries, people have utilized the power of the elderberry, one of nature’s most versatile superfruits. Known for its potent nutritional benefits and traditional immune support—modern studies have shown that elderberry is particularly helpful promoting year-round immune wellness. Carmel Berry Co’s fresh pressed syrups offer health-conscious consumers a more pure and potent option for immune support.

Put the power of fresh pressed Elderberry Immune Supplements in your health and wellness holiday stockings and gift baskets with pure and potent ways to support the immune system while supporting American farmers. Carmel Berry Company, a woman-owned, WBEC-certified elderberry company committed to using only fresh elderberries sourced directly from farmers, is featuring their top-selling fresh-pressed elderberry immune supplements this holiday season. The Carmel Berry Collection is available nationwide direct-to-consumer, and at several independent markets in Northern California and in select stores around the U.S.

Nutrient Touch

I haven’t forgotten dog and horse owners. What a combo! Micronutrients for the Health and Vitality of Your Aging Pet from Nutrient Touch develops scientifically researched, customized, and patented formulations of natural vitamins, minerals, and comprehensive antioxidant supplements. These micronutrient products are for use in both small and large animals for routine daily wellness.

Disclaimer: TGForum and its publisher Prodigal Son Ventures do not endorse any of the products in this post.

