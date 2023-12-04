Twit Awards for the Week 12/4/23

Spread the love

Republicans in the South Carolina state legislature have introduced new legislation, to be debated in the general session which begins next month, which would outlaw medical transitions for those younger than 25. The new legislation would outlaw “aiding and abetting” gender-affirming medical care for minors. It even threatens to go after doctors and other medical personnel outside of the state of South Carolina who provide gender-affirming medical care to residents of the state. For relying on bad medical information, and for extending the punishments to medical professionals from other states who provide gender-affirming care, the lawmakers behind this proposed legislation get a Twit Award. Truthout has this story.

We mentioned in today’s Trans News Now that the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials introduce Rose Nobel, the Doctor’s first transgender companion. She is played by Yasmin Finney, and her gender identity is not hidden, but rather handled quite well. Of course, opponents of transgender rights don’t like the way that the story is being handled, and have taken to web sites such as X and Rotten tomatoes to leave bad reviews. The reviews seem to indicate that the reviewers did not and would not actually watch the show, yet they recommend others not watch. On Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews are 90% favorable, but the audience reaction is barely 50% favorable. For pushing their anti-trans agenda on others, these reviewers get a Twit Award. This story comes from Them.

The Daily Signal has a story on “how reporters push transgender ideology.” The story itself pushes anti-transgender ideology, pretending that doctors would fall for bad medical science, while people who believe the easily-refuted evidence of election fraud in 2020 are experts in spotting bad science. For projection, the Daily Signal gets a Twit Award.

The Daily Wire has introduced a new movie about trans athletes a supposed comedy called Lady Ballers. The name alone, associating female athletes with testicles, indicates the crudity of the script. Indeed, the “female” athletes are clearly depicted as males. The Daily Wire claims that “Hollywood won’t make a movie about how laughably absurd it is that we now allow grown men to call themselves women and dominate women’s sports. So we did.” Actually, Hollywood made a movie on the topic, Juwanna Mann, and it was more laughed at for its internal absurdity than for the absurdity of its topic. For creating a comedy which is not funny about a situation which is nothing like what they depict, The Daily Wire gets a Twit Award. Out.com has this story.

Riley Gaines, a swimmer more known for her anti-transgender views than for her swimming victories, has become the darling of social conservatives. Ohio Capitol Journal reports that she has testified not only on proposed legislation to ban transgender females from competing against girls and women, but also in favor of a bill which would ban gender-affirming care for minors. While she has some expertise on how to win at sports, she has no expertise on how transgender athletes perform compared to cisgender athletes, and medical care is completely out of her area of expertise. For testifying on transgender legislation from an obvious point of ignorance, Riley Gaines gets a Twit Award, which she shares with the legislators who invited her to testify. PinkNews reports that Riley Greene is even defending her silly remarks about how trans women have an advantage over cisgender women at chess.

U.S. Representative Eli Crane went after Vice Admiral Peter W. Gautier, the Deputy Commandant for Operations of the U.S. Coast Guard, who was testifying before Congress on “How U.S. Arctic strategy impacts homeland security.” On the subject of recruiting, Vice Admiral Gautier said that COVID and the lack of exposure for the Coast Guard have hurt their recruiting efforts. However, Representative Crane wanted to hear that “wokeness” in policies, especially policies which allow transgender people to serve in the military, are hurting recruiting. What does that have to do with the topic of U.S. strategy in the Arctic? For trying to divert the discussion to your topic of interest, and for refusing to accept that someone who has spent a career in the military as more knowledgable about the state of the military than someone who has been a career politician, Representative Eli Crane gets a Twit Award. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

