Trans News Now 10/31/22

The Advocate has a profile of Phyllis Frye, whom it calls “the Grandmother of the Trans Legal Rights Movement.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has agreed to a settlement, after a federal court indicated that it wasn’t likely to side with West Virginia’s refusal to to update the sex listed on the birth certificates of transgender people. WCHS-TV has this story.

The Virginia Department of Education is delaying implementation of its new, more restrictive policies on transgender students. It seems that the filing of a challenge to the guidelines automatically creates a 30-day delay in implementation. This story comes from WTOP-TV.

An article in Courthouse News outlines how the new policies in Virginia may be the first of a new phase of legal battles.

The trial of the Arkansas ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors has been adjourned until November 28. This marks the end of the plaintiffs’ side of the case. When the case resumes, the state will present the witnesses whom they consider to be experts. Axios has this story.

President Biden talked with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney about his feelings on transgender rights. He said of laws which restrict medical care for transgender minors, “As a moral question or a legal question, I just think it’s wrong.” The New York Post has this story. As you probably expect, you can find reaction to this in the TWITs this week.

Paisley Currah has written a book titled Sex Is As Sex Does: Governing Transgender Identity. A transcript of an interview can be found in Boston Review.

Although Pride celebrations are usually held in June, Montgomery, Alabama, is holding their Pride celebration in October, when the weather is a bit cooler. The celebration will highlight what is happening to transgender youth, who are specifically invited to join the event. The Montgomery Advertiser has this story.

A recent study found that transgender women of color are subjected to more discrimination than others, and are more likely to avoid social welfare services. You can read about these findings in an article by The London School of Economics.

Former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter passed away at the age of 68. He oversaw the Pentagon’s review of its policy on transgender people in the military. That review resulted in the overturning of the ban. CNN has this story.

The American Nurses Association has announced its opposition to bans on gender-affirming medical care for minors. You can read about this in Nursing World.

The school board for Cherokee County, North Carolina, has halted all girls’ volleyball games for Highlands School, after one opposing player was injured by a spike. It turns out that Highlands School has a transgender female player. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras top the Billboard chart with their duet Unholy. It is the first time a non-binary singer and a transgender singer have had a number-1 hit. Out.com has this story.

On Monday, Jeopardy! welcomed back non-binary contestant Rowan Ward during their Second Chance Tournament. Rowan told host Ken Jennings that they used their $1000 winnings from their first appearance to change their legal name. Rowan won the week’s tournament, and advances to the Tournament of Champions. Amy Schneider is also in the Tournament of Champions. This story is from The Advocate.

Transgender comedian and singer Jordan Gray concluded her act on Friday Night Live by stripping naked. The show was broadcast live in Britain on Channel 4. PinkNews has this story.

Maia Kobabe’s book Gender Queer is the most censored LGBTQ+ book at school libraries. Kobabe talked about the book’s reception in an interview with The Advocate.

Alexis Bellino, who appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County, introduced her transgender son, Miles. You can see this in People magazine.

In the new stop-action series Wendell & Wild, we find Sam Zelaya, a trans actor, voicing the part of a trans boy named Raul, who attends an all-girl Catholic school. Since it is directed by Henry Selick, famous for The Nightmare Before Christmas, we won’t give away any more of the plot, but you might find some more in the story from them.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip just bought the company which produces the Miss Universe contest. The beauty pageant, which Donald Trump once owned, is now owned by a trans woman. The BBC has the story.

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. His overall position on LGBTQ issues is mixed to poor, but on transgender issues, he seems to side with opponents of trans rights, according to The Advocate.

The headline in The Guardian reads, “SNP suffers biggest ever backbench revolt over transgender bill.” The headline in PinkNews reads, “Scotland: Gender law reform passes first vote with ‘overwhelming’ Holyrood support.” It doesn’t seem like they are talking about the same event, but they are. The Scottish Parliament had its first vote on reform of the Gender Recognition Act, and there were 88 “yea” votes with only 33 votes against the bill. The bill still has a ways to go, but is moving forward.

A teacher in Britain who was fired for refusing to use a transgender child’s chosen name and pronoun has lost her legal case. She said her refusal was based on “deeply-held religious beliefs,” but the High Court held that she was “ideologically driven” by her beliefs. The BBC has this story.

Ireland has made gender identity a protected class in its anti-discrimination law, but transgender activists feel that it is too little, too late, according to PinkNews.

This past Wednesday, October 26, was Intersex Awareness Day. President Biden acknowledged the event, as The Advocate notes.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

Category: Transgender Community News