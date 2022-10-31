Here Comes the Bride!

Spread the love

I’ve been a model and actress for almost two years now. Been published in a few magazines, been in a few movies, walked the runway a few times. This was my first bridal show. I wish I had a grand story, but I just keep finding cool things to do like this.

What was I thinking the day of the show? As I stood in line, with ten other ladies in our wedding dresses, awaiting our turn on the runway, something struck me. While we scrambled in a crowded space, defined by the black curtain separators, removing our dresses and getting into the next one, it struck me. While we complemented each other on how we looked, while we took photos of each other on our phones, it struck me. While I sat in that chair for well over an hour, getting my “hair” braided into an updo and my makeup done so well that even I didn’t recognize myself, it struck me. This felt so normal.

Please don’t get me wrong, it was also thrilling, affirming, delightful and the best way I can think of spending a day. In no way do I equate normal to mundane or boring. It just felt like I was being the very best version of myself, I was on a path to something bigger, I am being rewarded by karma for all the struggles I have gone through in my life. Not only am I doing things that thrill me to the bone, I am helping others in any way I possibly can.

Enjoy the photos and video!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: crossdressing