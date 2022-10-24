Trans News Now 10//24/22

Spread the love

Admiral Rachel Levine has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. This is an honor of recognition by her colleagues in medicine, for her contributions to the field. The Advocate has this story.

The Social Security Administration has announced they are simplifying the procedure for changing gender in their records. They will now accept self-identification of gender. This story comes from them.

The Florida Board of Education has come up with a policy regarding restroom use by transgender students. The new rule is said to be in keeping with the Parental Rights in Education Act. Any public school or charter school which accepts money from the state has to inform all parents before the school can allow a transgender child to use the restroom which aligns with the child’s gender identity. This policy not only goes against the guidance from the federal Department of Education regarding the treatment of transgender students (which is not as legally binding as a state law), but also against the decision of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which would be binding on Florida if it had not been stayed pending an appeal to the entire court. This story comes from The Hill.

The policy put forth by the Florida Board of Education also sets rules about what grade levels can discuss gender identity and sexual orientation. An article in The Advocate says that discussions of gender identity and social orientation are not common in schools, certainly not as common as the discussion would lead one to think. Moreover, the same survey said that LGBTQ students feel less support from teachers and school staff than previous such surveys found.

We mentioned the division between a state law and a federal guidance. Although technically the state law prevails, what do you do when the state law is the subject of a lawsuit? An article in LGBTQ Nation says that school boards are faced with this in regards to policy for transgender athletes, even though in many cases, there are no transgender athletes wanting to compete in the district.

Chelsea Manning has released a memoir, titled README.txt. She talked about the book with them.

Tiffany Banks, a Black transgender woman, was killed in Miami earlier this month. As is too often the case, it took some time to discover that she was transgender. A suspect has been arrested, according to them.

The trial regarding the constitutionality of Arkansas’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors is under way. Two doctors for the plaintiffs have testified about the negative effects of such a ban. Axios has this story.

Time magazine has a good summary of why gender-affirming health care is so important.

Unfortunately a recent poll showed that “78.7% of voters believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to legally use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex-change procedures.” Obviously, this indicates little knowledge of what puberty blockers do and when they do it. The Center Square has this story.

Gaby Vidana Pereyra, a 28-year-old transgender woman, is on trial in Dallas, accused of murdering Victor Suarez. She says it was self-defense. He offered her money for sex, but she refused. He then pulled a gun, and during a struggle, he was shot, according to The Advocate.

Two Texas doctors are suing to have an exemption from the inclusion of gender identity in the non-discrimination clause of the Affordable Care Act. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk has agreed to let the two represent a class, which includes all the doctors who want to discriminate against transgender patients. This story comes from Reuters.

Salon has a story which indicates that violence against transgender people has increased dramatically in the past four years.

In the midterm elections, Republicans have made a big deal of the fact that Democrats support transgender rights. Democrats feel that these ads promote discrimination while the story from KCRG-TV mentions Iowa in particular, the trend is national.

Non-binary actor Quintessa Swindell appears as Cyclone in the new film Black Adam. They sat for an interview with them.

One study shows that allowing transgender females to play sports with cisgender females causes cisgender females to not try out for sports. A new study shows that is not what has happened. Mind you, there are not that many transgender females who actually play sports, even where it is allowed. The 74 has this story.

Transgender seniors living in the state of New York will have easier access to certain types of assistance, thanks to the state’s Office for the Aging. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Human Resources Executive has a rundown of the big takeaways from the federal government’s new guidance on how to treat transgender employees.

A new study released in The Lancet shows that adolescents who began gender-affirming medicine with puberty blockers almost always continue on to HRT. The Daily Beast has a story on this.

Another new study says that testosterone therapy does not diminish height in transgender males, even if the testosterone is administered during adolescence. Healio has this story.

Kim Petras made her acting debut in Los Espookys. She talked about that, and the rest of her career, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The part of Taylor Swift’s love interest in the videos for her new album Midnights is played by transgender actor and model Laith Ashley. Out.com has this story.

British chat show host Graham Norton suggested, “Talk to trans people, talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to psychiatrists, to someone who can illuminate you in some way.” J.K. Rowling then tweeted about “bearded men stepping onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree.” Although Twitter users lined up on both sides of the debate, Graham Norton seemed to have suspended his Twitter account. This story comes from PinkNews.

Hannah Graf and Juno Dawson have teamed up to speak out against anti-transgender views at the PinkNews Awards. They presented an award to Joanne Harris, the author of Chocolat, as Ally of the Year.

The trans comedy duo Girl God is profiled by them.

There is a rift within the Green Party as the Scottish Greens have suspended ties to the Green Party of England and Wales, and the concern was the growing anti-transgender attitude within the Green Party of England and Wales. PinkNews has this story.

Liz Truss resigned after 44 days as Prime Minister of Britain. Just before she resigned, MP John Nicholson, a member of the Scottish National Party and the Culture Secretary in the shadow cabinet, spoke out against her for her “anti-trans rhetoric.” This story comes from PinkNews.

Melissa Nuñez was murdered this week in Honduras. She was an activist for transgender causes, who spent much of her life in the U.S. She was 42. ABC News has this story.

Wednesday of last week was International Pronouns Day, a day to celebrate the simple courtesy of using the pronoun that makes someone feel seen and acknowledged. This caught the attention of The Advocate.

Thursday of last week was Spirit Day, promoted by GLAAD to honor the spirit of LGBTQ people. Several landmarks went purple to celebrate, and companies participated. The Advocate has this story.

An anthropologist has received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to write a book about the history of transgender medical procedures. The University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has this story.

A week after Jon Stewart did a segment on transgender youth, John Oliver did a segment on the same topic for Last Week Tonight. Both segments must have been in progress at the same time. PinkNews has this story.

