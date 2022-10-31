Spread the love

Since 1975 Halloween impresario Henri David, a jeweler in Philadelphia, produces his amazing Halloween Ball at a downtown Philadelphia hotel. The Ball occurs on Halloween almost every year. This year is different. The Ball was on the night before Halloween since Halloween fell on a Monday. The parties sometimes get near 3000 costumed revelers with fewer people on when it falls on a weeknight. Among the aliens, angels, and demons you will see many topical themed costumes, cultural costumes, and plenty of crossdressed attendees. We proudly present The Henri David Halloween Ball 2022.

