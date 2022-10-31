Twit Awards for the Week 10/31/22

Spread the love

We mentioned in the news the interview that President Biden did with Dylan Mulvaney. As you might expect, there is much backlash from conservatives. The Washington Examiner has an article entitled, “Biden would harm transgender youth in the name of ‘fundamental rights’.” It has all the usual bad science that starts with the conclusion that changing genders is bad and spins evidence to back that up. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and other Republicans attacked the interview without bothering to even provide evidence against the president’s claims, as NBC News reports. Caitlyn Jenner voiced her support for Senator Marsha Blackburn. She tweeted, “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity.” (See LGBTQ Nation.) Since Senator Blackburn’s tweet referred to President Biden’s interview with Dylan Mulvaney, “this person” must refer to either a transgender youth or the President talking about transgender youth. For using bad data or no data to back up their statements, the Republicans and their supporters who disagree with President Biden get a Twit Award.

Senator Blackburn spoke at a rally attended by white supremacists and Proud Boys in Nashville. At the rally were signs that read, “Doctors who mutilate children should be killed,” and “Mutilate the Mutilators.” (That’s a real pro-life message.) The event was organized by Matt Walsh, who has made a name for himself by spreading anti-transgender lies. For participating in this anti-transgender rally, Senator Blackburn shares a Twit Award with Matt Walsh. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, has come to the defense of J.K. Rowling. He starts off by saying that she wrote “great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings.” No argument there. He then said, “The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.” No question, some people who disagree with her went too far. Her address should not have been distributed online, death threats were not warranted. We could argue where the line should be drawn, but certainly, some people crossed it. But then, he goes astray. He says, “It’s just a woman saying, “I’m a woman and I feel like I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I am a woman.” No, no, no. It’s her saying, “I want to define who is a woman, so as to exclude some other people who feel that they are women, too.” For misinterpreting what J.K. Rowling said, and for defending that misinterpretation, Ralph Fiennes gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

An article in The Gospel Coalition introduces one detransitioner as a success story. In talking about her experience, they say that, “questioning her gender identity elevated her online status even more.” The reality is, transgender people are the subject of intense discrimination. No one is discriminated against because of their high status in a society. The second of their recommendation is to “celebrate gender,” by which they refer to the gender assigned at birth. That is hardly going to work for people who despise being that gender. For passing on bad advice, and for bullying, The Gospel Coalition gets a Twit Award.

Greg Lock, the pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Tennessee, says that pronouns are “demonic.” He claims, “Every time demons speak in the Bible, they always make an emphasis out of their pronouns. It’s what demons do!” But, it isn’t what demons do. Demons in the Gospels never state their pronouns. For twisting the Bible to fit his new obsession, Greg Lock gets a Twit Award. LGBTQ Nation.

The midterm elections are coming up. In Michigan, Proposal 3 allows the voters to choose whether to legalize abortion in the state. Opponents of Proposal 3 have an ad which seems to say that the proposal is poorly written (it was written hastily) and would open the door to other things. One thing they mention is allowing “minors as young as 10 or 11” to get puberty blockers without parental consent. There is nothing about gender-affirming care in the proposal, but somehow, Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children, the group behind the ad, reads that into the proposal. In a handout circulating in churches, the group claims that the proposal would allow minors to get abortions and sterilizations without parental consent–“sterilizations” being a reference to gender confirmation surgery. For misrepresentation, and for discrimination, Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children gets a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Eddie Izzard was mentioned on an “all-women shortlist” or candidates for the Labour party. As you might guess, the usual suspects were up in arms about the inclusion of a “biological male” on an all-women list. For announcing loudly how offended you are by the actions of a political party that they would never vote for, all those who complain about the inclusion of Eddie Izzard on the all-women shortlist share a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Judge Wendy Berger, who was appointed by President Trump, dismissed a suit against the Parental Rights in Education Act. In the dismissal, she called bullying “simply a fact of life.” For siding with bullies, and for not trying to improve a horrible situation which, Judge Wendy Burger gets a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

In responding to Dylan Mulvaney’s interview of President Biden, Marjorie Taylor Green said, “Joe Biden thinks it’s wrong to stop the profit-driven medical industry from cutting breasts off 15 yr old girls and castrating teen boys before they are old enough to legally get a tattoo or vote. Democrats are the party of child abuse.” (See LGBTQ Nation.) Of course, what she describes is not reality. Nonetheless, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis referred to puberty blockers as “chemical castration,” even though medical science disagrees. (See them.) For hyperbole and scare tactics, Governor Ron DeSantis and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene get a Twit Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Opinion