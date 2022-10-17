Trans in Film and Video 10/17/22

Spread the love

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Scarlet Envy, Tina Burner, and Alexis Michelle will star in a Hocus Pocus-inspired Halloween parody show with live singing. The show is titled Witch Perfect and the ladies will tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, with NYC dates at The Green Room 42 for October 18 and 25. No word on if the tour is traveling on broomsticks or more traditional vehicles. For more info on the show and tickets to attend check out this article in Playbill.

On October 3 in our TransTainment column we mentioned Ava Grey’s appearance in the New Jazz episode of the series Atlanta. Seems that she got enough attention for her performance that other publications are picking up on her talent. While new to professional acting, she had a small part in Pose which led to a film titled Run Sweetheart Run and other projects on film and video. Her work on Atlanta received acclaim for her performance as Lorraine. A mysterious woman who appears to one of the lead characters. Since the rapper Paper Boi is wandering around Amsterdam high on some hallucinogen it’s hard to say if all of his experiences with Lorraine are real, or if it’s the drug making him see her. them calls her on screen presence “magnetic”. Get the whole interview here.

Since Timothée Chalamet walked the red carpet clad in a red halter top suddenly he is being lauded as a style icon. Fashion prognosticators are seeing his androgynous fashion tendencies as heralding a trend toward feminine designs for males. While we’re all for men in feminine attire we don’t feel that it’s going to catch on with the majority of dudes. If you want to see some of the femme fashions for fellas designer have already come up with check out this article in The New York Times Style section.

Joyland, has been chosen to represent Pakistan for the 95th Academy Awards in the ‘International Feature Film’ category. The film is the directorial debut of Saim Sadiq and debuted at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2022 in Un Certain Regard, where it competed for the Caméra d’Or. Joyland is the first Pakistani film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and it received a standing ovation after its screening. The film follows a member of the patriarchal Ranas family. The youngest son, needing to make money, takes a job as a background dancer in a show. While doing that he begins to fall in love with a transgender dancer named Biba, portrayed by Alina Kahn. This news will not please the patriarch of the Ranas family since he wants all his children to produce babies to carry on his heritage. The film opens in Pakistan on November 18. Malala Yousafzai has joined the film as a producer. Learn more about the film and her involvement from Variety.

At the recent 2022 W. E. B. Du Bois awards Harvard presented medals to seven individuals — including actress Laverne Cox and basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The award is the university’s highest honor in African American Studies. The awards “honor outstanding achievement in or contributions to African American, African, and Afro-Latin American culture.” In her acceptance speech Cox said, “When we stand for justice, sometimes we have to let go of people, places, things in our lives that do not serve us standing in solidarity with each other.” Learn more about the awards from The Crimson.

Ceci Balagot is a trans man actor who has an impressive resume going back to 2008. The majority of his acting work came before he came out as transgender and nonbinary. Now he has landed his first role as himself. He plays Frankie Stein in Nickelodeon’s first musical movie reviving the Monster High franchise. The role was tailored to Balagot and reimagined as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Learn more about Ceci Balagot from AmoMama.

TikTok is video. Right? So if there’s a trans woman using the app to document her transition then that’s the right fit for this column. With that out of the way, , , . Back in March Dylan Mulvaney, actress, comedian and social media mogul, took to the app to document her transition as a transgender woman—dubbing her series Days of Girlhood. Now, with 7.7 million TikTok followers (Lady Gaga is one), the series is paying for her transition. So that’s all it takes! Get on TikTok and life is easy. But Mulvaney cautions it’s not as simple as it looks. In September at the 10th-annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York she said becoming an Influencer on social media means being vulnerable and versatile, while grappling with mental health issues and taking ownership of your own voice. Telling your truth to the masses is a scary thing but since Mulvaney has become a TikTok star she’s getting more auditions for acting roles. We may be writing about one of those roles in a future edition of this column.

That’s Trans in Film & Video for October. We’ll be back next month.

