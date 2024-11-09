TNN: Trans News Now – Nov 4, 2024

Spread the love

Links in Trans News Now will open in this window. To return to this page use the Back button on your browser. If the link opens in a new tab, close the tab to return to this page.

This Tuesday, November 5, is Election Day in the U.S. Transgender rights have been the subject of many political ads this year. NBC News Out talked with some transgender people about their thoughts and concerns on the election and the commercials.

The Advocate has an article about the ins and outs of voting while transgender. Election officials have been told that voters should be allowed to vote even if their presentation is different from the sex listed on their I.D., but how that works in action is still to be determined.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that a second doctor has been charged with providing gender-affirming medical care to a minor. NBC News Out has this story.

In Baltimore, a delivery driver is being tried for the shooting death of a transgender woman. This story comes from the Baltimore Usn.

Serenity Birdsong, a transgender student, committed suicide in the library of Middle Tennessee State University. Serenity was the vice-president of the student LGBTQ_ organization at the university. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Two transgender women were kidnapped and assaulted in Texas. Salih Ali Mohammed Alhemoud has been indicted on six felony charges in connection with the kidnappings and assaults. This story comes from Out.com.

Dominique Morgan, the former executive director of a non-profit group which provides assistance to black transgender people has been accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from the group’s funds. The Advocate has this story.

A transgender inmate in New Jersey has been rehoused with male prisoners, after impregnating two women prisoners. A judge has ruled that the rehousing is “justified.” This story comes from NJ.com.

While Kamala Harris is airing commercials which stress her economic plans, Donald Trump and his supporters are flooding the airwaves with ads that attack Democrats on the issue of transgender rights. Politico thinks that it will be difficult to pass legislation limiting transgender rights.

In a battle of interpretations, Brooke Migdon of The Hill says that Vice-President Kamala Harris is struggling to find an effective message to counter the anti-transgender ads being run on behalf of Former President Donald Trump, while https://www.erininthemorning.com/p/harris-surges-on-economy-voters-in”>Erin Reed points out that anti-transgender ads didn’t work well in 2022, especially in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The anti-transgender ads are upsetting transgender people and drag queens, who find their images being used without their permission. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Mack Beggs is suing Senator Ted Cruz and the Texas Republican Party, over the unauthorized use of his image in a political ad. The ad also failed to mention that in Texas, trans athletes can only compete in the sex which was assigned at birth, so he had to wrestle against girls or not wrestle at all. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Michigan is one of the battleground states in which ads denouncing politicians who support transgender athletes are popping up. Neil Rubin of the Detroit Free Press called the state athletic commission, to ask how many trans athletes there are in state high schools. It turns out that there are two.

A trans woman is suing Culver’s restaurants, claiming that she was fired because she complained about the anti-trans environment at the restaurant where she worked. This story comes from Them.

The province of Alberta is discussing bills to limit gender-affirming care to minors, inform parents if their child wants to be addressed by a new name or gender at school, and ban transgender athletes. However, this legislation has been tabled for the moment, according to CBC News.

Germany’s new legislation making it easier to change the gender marker on government I.D. took effect on Friday. Deutsche Welle has this story.

This spring, Harvard will offer a course in “Global Transgender Histories.” This story comes from Campus Reform.

As Republican-majority states keep passing anti-transgender legislation, some families with transgender or non-binary children want to move out of states that are unfriendly to transgender and non-binary children and adolescents, amid into states that are more tolerant states. But, they find themselves caught in an era of high housing prices. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News