TWIT Awards – Nov 4, 2024

Former President Donald Trump continues to use transgender people as a talking point in his campaign. Dressed in a safety orange vest, and after making his entrance in the passenger’s seat of a garbage truck, the former president said of Vice-President Kamala Harris, “She loves transgender operations all over the place, everybody should have one.” no one us suggesting that there should be anywhere near to that many gender-confirming surgeries yet his supporters seemed to buy it without questioning. The stated policy not only does not resemble what is actually being suggested, it is logically impossible. For hyperbole to the point of absurdity, Former President Donald Trump gets a TWIT, which he shares with everyone in his audience who bought into the nonsense he spews. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz continues to use the topic of transgender athletes in his re-election campaign, despite the fact that, as a member of the U.S. Congress, there is not a lot that he or his opponent could do about the subject. He used pictures of two cisgender female athletes in an ad which appeared to refer to them as “boys,” in an attempt to drive home his point. What actually was driven home was hos uninformed he himself is, since the people he named are not transgender but cisgender girls. For approving an ad that uses a central theme which he is unable to show happens without appearing to mistake cisgender students for transgender students, Senator Ted Cruz gets a TWIT. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

During the World Series, Fox stations were forced to air an ad from a third-party presidential candidate. The ad opposes Kamala Harris. The ad repeats the complaints about drag queens “reading filth to our children, grooming them for sexual exploitation, mutilating their genitals. . . .” The ad also shows graphic footage of aborted fetuses. Several stations aired a content warning before showing the ad. For over-the-top messaging that seems likely to distract rather than spread their message, the party behind this ad, the Constitution Party, gets a TWIT. The Advocate has this story.

This week, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed transgender rights and abortion for an increase in mental health issues among cisgender young women. She said, “[T]hese women have tragically been brainwashed to believe abortion – killing their baby – is the way to be free and that men can replace them as women.” This story appears in LGBTQ Nation. In another statement, she misrepresents what gender-affirming medical care can do, and attacks researcher Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy for not publishing a particular bit of her research into gender-affirming medical care, out of concern that the result would be “weaponized” against transgender people. For actually weaponizing research against transgender people, and for rushing to blame us for things we did not do, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a TWIT. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

J.D. Vance did an embarrassing job of trying to talk about transgender issues. In an interview with Tim Dillon, a conservative podcaster who is gay, he said repeatedly, “I’m not a gay guy, but I heard this from gay friends of mine. . . .” Mr. Dillon was laughing nervously at that line. Senator Vance claimed that gender-affirming care is, “in some ways like the pharmaceutical answer to conversion therapy.” Actual conversion therapy is used to try to convince transgender people that they are cisgender, although that cannot actually happen. He also said that seven-year-olds were consenting to gender-confirmation surgery, and said that gender-affirming therapy was a “profit-motivated entity [that] seeks to manipulate government policy.” The Advocate has the story of that interview. He also spoke with Joe Rogan. In that interview, he said that Former President Trump and he “likely had” the majority of the “normal gay guy vote,” and that, “If you are a, you know, middle-class or upper-middle-class White parent and the only thing that you care about is whether your child gets into Harvard or Yale, like obviously, that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper-middle-class kids, but the one way that those people can participate in the DEI Bureaucracy in this country is to be trans, and is there a dynamic that’s going on where, if you become trans, that is the way to reject your White privilege.” CNN has a story about that interview. For talking so much about a topic he knows nothing about, for making it up as he goes along, for spreading misinformation, and for trying to make something sinister out of someone attempting to go through the medical treatment which produces the best results, J.D. Vance gets a TWIT.

Category: Transgender Opinion