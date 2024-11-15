TNN: Trans News Now – Nov 11, 2024

Spread the love

There was some very bad news this week, but we will start with some good news.

Sarah McBride was elected from Delaware last Tuesday. She becomes the first openly-transgender member of Congress. NBC News has this story.

Zooey Zephyr was re-elected to the Montana state House of Representatives. She was silenced in the previous session of the state House. This story comes from the Associated Press.

Aime Wichtendahl was elected to the Iowa state House of Representatives, the first transgender legislator in Iowa history. She is one of twenty transgender or non-binary people who won election on Tuesday, according ot LGBTQ Nation.

Now, for the bad news. Donald Trump was elected President again, and this time, he won the popular vote as well. Pundits are divided on what Vice-President Kamala Harris and her campaign did wrong, but it seems that the anti-transgender ads helped President-elect Trump’s campaign to paint Vice-President Harris as a “dangerous liberal.” Unquestionably, fear won the ad war, and fear of transgender people ha\\was a part of this. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Transgender people are in panic mode over the election of Donald Trump. Even before the election, The Trevor Project was getting a higher-than-average rate–roughly 200% above normal. This story comes from The Advocate.

After the election, the volume of calls to The Trevor Project increased to 700% above previous weeks, and as we just mentioned, the volume of calls was already up in recent weeks. The 19th has this story.

So, what can transgender, non-binary, and other LGBTQ+ people expect from President-elect Trump’s second administration, with a Republican-led Senate? That question was the subject of articles in The Advocate, Out.com, Them, and The 19th. An article in Mother Jones, published on election day, looked more specifically at what a Republican victory would mean for transgender and non-binary people.

A panel on Morning Joe–a political talk show on the left-leaning MSNBC network–blames the Harris-Walz ticket’s loss in part on support for transgender people. The Advocate disagrees, but yes, it was a factor, at least in motivating some social conservatives to get out and vote. Exit polls may show that it hardly moved the needle, but it did, in some subtle ways. And the lack of a response ad from the Harris-Walz campaign was not helpful.

Regardless of what role transgender rights played in deciding the outcome of this selection, transgender people are sure to see a diminishing of their rights. The blow will be even bigger for people who look to public funds to help them. For example, many state-run Medicaid programs are likely to stop paying for HRT, and Congress may pass legislation telling the states not to pay for HRT. Housing programs may get hit as well. The 19th has this story.

According to The Advocate, the election of President-Elect Trump may even have an impact on LGBTQ entertainment, including movies and streaming content. Perhaps the porn industry should take note, and take down their trans porn in response to the election results.

Erin Reed reminds us that “This was always going to be a generational fight for transgender people.” This election is a setback, but it is not the end of the fight.

Perhaps you are tired of fighting. Perhaps you are scared of how much worse things might get before they get better. Perhaps you are thinking of moving to another country. GayCities has an article about how easy it is for an American to move to another country. Short answer: If you are retired or if you do remote work, it can be easy (or at least easier) to relocate. It is harder if you have to quit your job and find a new one.

An opinion piece in LGBTQ Nation tells us that moving to another country can only accomplish so much.

If you are scared of what this election will bring. The short term is indeed scary, but The Advocate has some techniques for coping.

Tom Nichols, a Republican who is no fan of President-elect Trump, wrote recently that the President-elects “incompetence” is a reason to hope that democracy survives. Unfortunately, this time he will have a bunch of yes-men (and perhaps some yes-women) around him, which will make it more likely that he will implement what he wants, and the Republican-led Senate is likely to approve even more of his picks for judges. On top of that, the Supreme Court has already ruled that he can do pretty much whatever he wants when acting in his “official capacity” as president. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Believe it or not, the election is not the only thing which happened this week.

Police in Bellingham, Washington, said that a transgender student was attacked at a local high school. The student suffered a concussion. The victim’s mother reports that her child is still suffering after-effects from the attack. KOMO has this story.

A delivery driver who shot and killed a transgender woman has been found guilty of second-degree assault. This story comes from LGBTQ News.

Two transgender youths who rely on the military for health care won a court case to force the insurer, Tricare, to pay them back for their health care costs. Tricare had pointed to a 1976 law which excluded them from paying for gender-affirming surgery for spouses and family members of those in the armed services. Stars And Stripes has this story.

Kyne Santos is a drag queen. She was a contestant on Drag Race Canada. She just won the National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications. This story comes from The Advocate.

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, said in an interview that she does not see her future in the U.S. Politico has this story.

Ka href=”https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2024/11/tex-proffitt-pennsylvania-transgender-rights-2024-election-son-lgbtq/”>Mother Jones has the story of Trex Proffitt, a 56-year-old teacher who ran a write-in campaign as a Democrat in a very Republican district in Pennsylvania. He dedicated his campaign to his deceased son, who was a transgender male.

