TWIT Awards – Nov 11, 2024

The Donald Trump campaign chose as the theme for their last commercial Imaane Khelif, the boxer whom they labeled as a “biological male” because she failed one of several sex tests administered by an organization which the International Olympic Committee no longer recognizes. Ms. Khelif passed several other times when the same discredited agency gave her the same test. But, instead of questioning the one failing result, the Trump campaign questions all the times that she passed that test. For a lack of common sense, and for withholding information from the public, the campaign of Donald trump gets a TWIT. This story comes from Them.

The election of Donald Trump after he ran so many ads opposing transgender rights is seen by The Advocate as “a permission structure to vilify the LGBTQ+ community.” Janelle Monae sees it as “ammunition to murder,” according to Them. For approving such ads which target transgender people so nastily, and for a lack of concern about the consequences to others, the Republican campaigns behind the ads get a TWIT.

Bari Weiss claimed that the Democrats lost because of “gender fluidity.” While there were a number of ad which opposed Democrats on the subject of transgender rights, no one ran on a platform of “gender fluidity.” For throwing around a baseless accusation, and for general anti-transgender sentiment, Bari Weiss gets a TWIT. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking the election results as a mandate to step up her campaign against transgender rights and transgender people. She claims that the election results prove that her anti-transgender views are no mainstream. Exit polling shows that voters were not particularly persuaded by anti-transgender ads, but rather, were concerned about inflation and other economic issues. For using any excuse to deny others their human rights, and for rushing to read her pet cause into an election victory which had nothing to do with her pet cause, Marjorie Taylor Greene gets a TWIT. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Category: Transgender Opinion