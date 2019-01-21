The Play’s the Thing

Spread the love



















Months ago, I was cast in a local production of a play: Dracula. It isn’t my first time in a play as a woman – — no that was Vagina Monologues back in 2016. For that play, I did a team part, and a solo part (which I wrote myself.) After doing my solo part, the audience applauded wildly. It was me, standing in the lights, surrounded on three sides by applause. I was really happy. I wanted more.

So I kept auditioning, but I didn’t get another role until this one. In Dracula, I play a Maid. I have eight whole lines in three scenes. I also change scenery between scenes. I also volunteered to make a few creepy props. I ended up decorating a chair (hand painted and adding bones, etc) that appears in two scenes, a wine bottle for one, and a knife for one scene. Yay me. My Games Workshop scenery building experience served me well.

I’m taller than most of the people in the play. Significantly taller than some. That said, our Van Helsing in 6’5,” but we don’t appear in any scenes together. All through the rehearsal process, I’ve made no secret of my being transgender (not like it isn’t obvious anyway.) In fact, I’ve had fun with it. At one point, we were discussing transitions (changing the set between scenes) and how we all had to get faster at it. I said, in my best whiney voice “But I’m no good at transitioning!”

That got a good laugh all around.

Later in the process, I made a goof while changing the set, and a fellow actor said “I thought you were good at this transition thing!” I replied “Not really — I’ve only done it once.” Which again got laughs.

As I write this, it’s the second weekend of shows. Last weekend we sold out both shows, and this weekend we’ve already sold out all three. Assuming the weather holds.

Very few of the cast had ever met a transgender person before me. I hope I’m making a good impression. Yet again, I’m in the role of Ambassador. After years at the bookstore, I’m used to it. To drag the old cliché out, all transgender people are ambassadors. So few of us (per capita) live our Truths.

So it has been — after months of rehearsals, the play is on its second weekend of a three weekend run. After the show, the performers stay in the theater for a bit, speaking with the crowd, etc. The stars usually have a mob around them. The rest of us, not so much. I have had a few people speak with me, all of whom I know. That’s fine. I can get into the cramped dressing room before the others and change back into street clothes and go home.

Next weekend is the end of the run. After being around these people for months, we will go our separate ways — many to other productions. A few of us will just move on. I for one will miss having something to look forward to — something to keep my unemployed mind active. A couple of others in the play share my feelings — they don’t want it to end either.

But it will. “All Good Things,” and all that. Hopefully, I will have changed an opinion or two about transgender folks for the better.

I’ll let the immortal words of William Shakespeare conclude this:

If we shadows have offended,

Think but this, and all is mended,

That you have but slumber’d here

While these visions did appear.

And this weak and idle theme,

No more yielding but a dream,

Gentles, do not reprehend:

if you pardon, we will mend:

And, as I am an honest Puck,

If we have unearned luck

Now to ‘scape the serpent’s tongue,

We will make amends ere long;

Else the Puck a liar call;

So, good night unto you all.

Give me your hands, if we be friends,

And Robin shall restore amends.





















Category: Transgender Body & Soul