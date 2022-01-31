Tell Shelley Anne: An Interview with Vanessa Carr

Spread the love















Vanessa Carr is a New Orleans musician, drag performer, and tireless advocate for the LGBT community. She has been doing her best to charm and dazzle audiences since 2012, in an effort to strive, connect with, and bring a little Vanessa love, joy, and optimism to everyone she meets.



In 2017, she was named Saint Vanessa of the Betwixt and Between by the Big Easy Sisters for her work with them and support of the LGBT community. She also holds the titles of Miss Louisiana Leatherette 2016, Miss New Orleans Pride 2016 and Miss Tulane Avenue Bar, Emeritus. Her platform in holding each of these titles has always been to promote peace and inclusion within the LGBTQ Community. Vanessa says, “It is my fervent belief that our community must stand together and support each other.?”

Excerpting from the Glamour Boutique newsletter and Vanessa’s website, she says the first femme name she chose was Joan, mostly because it was her male name with the exception of one letter (Juan). She was thinking even back then when she changed her name it would be easier to just change one letter. But that name never felt quite right to her. So, she kept searching for the right name that was better suited for her. In 1983, Vanessa Williams became the first Black Miss America. She was also wrapped in controversy as pictures of her in an erotic nature were made public. This caused scandal and embarrassment that led to her having to give up her title as Miss America. Vanessa remembers thinking this is the kind of embarrassment when as she says, “I will feel when my family and friends find out about my desire to dress as a girl.” Vanessa Williams did not hide, or act shameful, instead she reinvented herself and took full advantage of her fame to launch a singing career, and eventually an acting career. Seeing her overcome the pains of losing her title and then rise like a phoenix to be empowered, encouraged Vanessa Carr to admire Vanessa Williams. “I wanted to feel strong like her and hoped I could rise above any embarrassment of others finding out about me,” notes Vanessa. “It took me many years, but I eventually came out to everyone in my life, which helps me feel my name was appropriate.”

As Juan, Vanessa grew up in a typical New Orleans Creole family. But as she says, it was far from typical. For as long as she can remember, Vanessa was fascinated by women, the feminine form, their clothing and undergarments, the way they moved. She remembers trying on her mother’s underthings as early as 14 years old. After that, she was hooked.

Vanessa hid her femme self for many years. She was ashamed of it for a long time. “I had come to accept it myself, but was still ashamed of it,” says Vanessa.” Coming out was the scariest, but most powerful journey of my life. I now represent as my femme self about 50% of the time. Now many of my family members, friends, and co-workers know about Vanessa and several have come to see me perform. I am sure many of them still do not get it, but I cannot hide myself anymore.”

TGForum (TGF): How did you get started with drag performing?

Ms. Carr: Wearing women’s clothes when I was young. I did not know anything about drag until I got involved in the Gay Community of Fresno California, where I moved after graduating from Xavier University. I got started being part of a house called the Mary F. Kays. They were doing a fundraiser for a local charity and put on a drag show. I was part of the group and expected to do drag. My makeup was done by one of the girls and I learned three songs I could lip sync to. I was horrible, but I made tips and was forever hooked on performing in drag.

TGF: Who do you like to impersonate most?

Ms. Carr: I do not really impersonate any celebrities. I perform in my own persona as Vanessa Carr. I am a singing musician and now perform my live music shows as my femme self. I love seeing performers impersonate celebrities well, but that is just not my style.

TGF: Your brunch show has created quite a following?

Ms. Carr: Yes, it has. We now have two regular Drag Brunches we produce, including the Golden Lantern Bar in New Orleans, every weekend. I believe that our success is due to the facts that we change our performers each show, we hire a diverse group of entertainers including many different nationalities, and we include many different types of drag, including Drag Kings, Male Drag and Comedy Drag. We hire transexual women, and also genetic women to also do drag.

TGF: You are scheduled to be one of the featured acts at the Heartland TG Jam this May. Do you do many “independent” performances?

Ms. Carr: I really enjoy performing at the Heartland TG Music Festival. Most of my performances are independent performances, if by that you mean I am not performing as a part of a group. I do many solo shows, privately, virtually, and in clubs and restaurants. I have also performed for several nationwide conferences, as well as several times for the Ochsner Hospital Group professional developments on sexual identity and inclusion.

TGF: As a performer, you obviously need to keep in shape. Do you have an approach to healthy eating?

Ms. Carr: I perform completely sober and have been alcohol free for three years. I also cut out most sugar and salt in my diet. I am back on a walking regimen to try to keep the pounds down and to stay in shape. At my age, 62, this can sometimes be a struggle, but it is worth it.

TGF: What do you value most in your day-to-day life when not performing?

Ms. Carr: My family. My wife and grand baby are my everything. They fuel my creativity and my drive. My children, two boys and one girl, all grown, make me feel as though I am the richest woman/man alive.

TGF: How do you continue to find inspiration in what you do?

Ms. Carr: Inspiration for performances, songs, activities, activism, fundraising, and shows are all around me each day. I try to be topical and respond to the messages, and growth I get from the people around me, and those influencing the world.

TGF: What do you consider your greatest virtue?

Ms. Carr: Hmmm, my love for the audience. I get energy from loving my audience. They give that energy and love back to me tenfold. So, I guess my greatest virtue is that I recognize the acceptance I get from my audience, and my ability to be satiated by it.

TGF: Do you sing in the shower or at the traffic light with foolish abandon?

Ms. Carr: Heck, yeah. And dance. And make faces. And drum my steering wheel. All the world is a stage.

Category: Interview