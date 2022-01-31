A Guy Walks Up to the Makeup Counter and. . .

Spread the love















I just read a piece online from another crossdresser about her shopping experiences and the cost of rushing and buying without attempting a fitting for fear of calling attention to yourself. I certainly see my early self here. At some point I just switched from being timid and furtive to brazen. Fearlessly bringing a stack of women’s wear to the men’s changing room in Winners. Wheeling a shopping cart full of gowns, blouses and lingerie to the fitting stalls at Value Village.

This is because I had finally asked myself, “what the fuck do they care?” I admit that I don’t shop in places where I’m likely to run into straight acquaintances or colleagues. And when I’m out of town I’m much braver and hit the department stores in full Misha Mode with abandon and joy.

But it was thanks to a particularly friendly and helpful saleswoman at the Neighborhood Shoppers Drug Mart makeup counter that a whole new frontier opened for me. A CD girlfriend had done my first makeup makeover and I was hooked, so I was lurking in the cosmetic aisles (in boy mode) with a list, and looking confused.

The saleswoman asked if I needed help. I decided not to bolt, but looked her in the eye, picked up a sample of foundation and heard myself asking—“Would this work with my skin?” She didn’t blink an eye. She smiled and explained the differences between cream and powder foundations. And showed which would work best for me and how to match. We moved on to lipstick, contouring, concealer, eyeliner, mascara. . . I walked out with a loot bag full of products that she helped me choose, and a huge array of free samples.

I’m forever grateful to her. I hope we all encounter more like her out there. Xo

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing