Survey on Thoughts on Coming Out

The following came to us from the folks at My Transgender Date. They conducted a survey of their membership base about their coming out experience.

I’m Vince, Public Relations at My Transgender Date.

October 11th was the annual National Coming Out Day, so I thought you’d be interested in a study we did with our user base (trans women and trans-oriented men) about their coming out experience.

We discovered some interesting findings. This study can be used as reference for interesting articles that talk about the following:



Trans women are 3 times more likely to come out than trans-oriented men



The majority of trans women come out before age 30



Many trans-oriented men don’t think that they need to come out



Friends and mothers are favorite persons to come out to first



26% of trans women said they lost their job or a job opportunity as a result of coming out



Only 6% of trans women declare regretting coming out

The article and whole study (methodology, numbers, charts) is available on the My Transgender Date website.

Vince Kayser

Public relations at My Transgender Date

Pronouns: he/him



