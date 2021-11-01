New LGBTQ Pride Organization in Saskatchewan

Spread the love















We got the following press release from a new organization in Saskatchewan, Canada.

URPride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity is a Regina based Pride organization in Saskatchewan, Canada. Although we’re based in the University of Regina, we work all over Saskatchewan!

Our Mission is to set the foundation for a safer, healthier, and more vibrant community for sexually and gender diverse people in the Province and University of Regina.

How does URPride specifically help the crossdressing and/or trans communities?

URPride offers many programs for these groups, focussing on trans communities with youth groups centered toward queer/trans youth (and some trans-only groups!), programs like The Gender Affirmation Program, educators to talk to classrooms about the trans community, and so much more! We even have free counseling services for 2SLGBTQ youth and families in need.

Online we can be found at https://www.urpride.ca/ , and eventually we’ll be found in person after our relocation!

How could someone reach out to help support your organization?

They could make a donation to our organization on our site, email any of our workers to be added to the volunteer list or simply spread the word about us and what we do! Donations of Gender Affirming gear and entertainment systems/games for our youth group are also gratefully accepted!

You can reach URPride online at their website or these social media outlets:

https://www.facebook.com/urpridecentre

https://www.facebook.com/SaskQTY/

https://www.instagram.com/urpridecentre/

https://www.instagram.com/saskqty/

https://twitter.com/urpridecentre

