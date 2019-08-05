Summer Crossdressing

Spread the love















The weather this summer is unusually hot for this part of the world. We normally get a warm summer, but this year is an exception. It is comparable to other parts of the world like Singapore, for example where heat and humidity can be very oppressive. Hence, selecting comfortable clothing takes some serious consideration. Work on the premise that less is better; this will apply to all aspects of what one is wearing.

Light shift dresses and skirts, as colorful as one would like. My choice is long, colorful, light-weight and cool. Short skirts are ok if you can wear them, or alternatively a skort or shorts both of which I can get away with. I love colourful clothing, but at this time of year white is perfectly acceptable. In fact, white is probably the color of choice for clothing during the summer season. White capris or white leggings are ok also. Again, wear lighter materials if possible.

When selecting tops, again think lightweight and loose fitting. If one wears white below the waist a colored top is almost essential. Even though a colored top is selected try not to choose a dark shade. The lighter it is the cooler it is.Then, if one is wearing a colorful skirt a plain top is preferable. It is possible to buy beautiful light weight tops thanks to synthetic materials, also, if wearing pants,I would recommend wearing a long top for modesty. Half way down the thighs is okay. Leave the corset or girdle, and the long line bras in the drawer if one can. Obviously wearing them can make the wearer very hot and uncomfortable.

It is important to wear very comfortable footwear. This is really true all the time but particularly so in the summer. Hot feet swell and chafing occurs. Sandals are almost a requirement, thongs and slides are okay too. The variety of sandal designs are incredible. Shoe manufacturers have invested a lot of time and money into sandal design; a nice pair of sneakers are equally acceptable. Definitely no hosiery. To hide blemishes on one’s legs, use make up or liquid tan. Sorry girls, we all get them. My doctor compared them to rings on a tree. The older we get the worse it gets.

When venturing out into the sun, wear a broad brimmed hat. A male’s head is usually a little larger than a female’s, so finding a feminine hat to fit may be difficult. It is possible to adjust one by playing with the inside band. The size problem is aggravated when wearing a wig. Attractive broad brimmed hats can look sophisticated and sexy at the same time. The most important thing of all is — don’t forget the sun block.

