Student Researcher Looking for Volunteers

Xue Yan is a Ph.D. student in applied health sciences at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Working with their academic advisor, Dr. Liza Berdychevsky, and Janiya Daniel and Max Zagorsky, Xue Yan is conducting a study titled Sexual Perspectives and Sexual Self-Concept. Participation in this study will involve taking part in an online survey. The 20 minutes-online-questionnaire includes a series of questions about sexual-related concepts. No identifying information will be collected, so the researchers won’t know who the respondents are, and their responses will be anonymous.

Category: Transgender Science