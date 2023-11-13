Twit Awards for the Week 11/13/23

Spread the love

Florida Virtual School has fired non-binary instructor A.V. Vary, for using the title “Mx.” Although the topic of Mx. Vary’s gender never came up in class, the use of the non-binary title seemed to violate the expansion of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. For ending the employment of a physics teacher over something so unrelated to teaching ability, Florida lawmakers get a Twit Award. The Advocate has this story.

Candace Owens, Steven Crowder, and other far-right commentators shared selections from the writings of Audrey Hale, who shot and killed six people at Covenant School in Nashville last March. The commentators claim that the writings demonstrate how the shooter was evil and mentally unstable. But, most mass shooters are male, and many have ties to far-right groups. That does not imply that all who belong to the far right are mentally unstable. For holding transgender people to a different standard from others, Candace Owens, Steven Crowder, and others on the right get a Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Matt Walsh claimed that NewsGuard, a site which looks at the validity of news, erred in its assessment of him, which criticized him for a story that said that Michelle Obama is “a man.” At first, he denied having ever run that story. Then, without missing a beat, he defended the claim, saying that he is convinced that there is some validity to it. For giving validity to a claim which is clearly untrue, Matt Walsh gets a Twit Award. LGBTQQ Nation has this story.

Last week, we told you about an anti-transgender film from PragerU, a pretend university run by a far-right pundit. This week, Jessica Hutfless, creator of online content, discovered that her image was being used in the ad for the film. Although she did not authorize them to use her image, although the TikTok user agreement could contain the right of others to use images which are uploaded. If the images are short enough, it could also be covered by fair use laws. Still, for something so controversial, there should have been more care taken. For relying on vagueness of legal rights while attempting to discredit others for stressing their rights, PragerU gets another Twit Award. This story comes from The Advocate.

Sherman High School in Sherman, Texas, demanded that the school musical be recast, because a transgender male student, Max Hightower, was cast as Curly, the lead male in the play. For extending their anti-transgender policies to the point of denying a transgender student a part in a play, Sherman High School and the Sherman Independent School District get a Twit Award. Salon has this story.

Category: Transgender Opinion