Trans News Now 11/6/23

Danica Roem is running for the Virginia Senate. She sat for an interview with The Advocate.

A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a temporary stay of that state’s newly-passed law requiring transgender students to use the restroom of their “biological sex” at school. This comes after the district court judge had refused the request for a stay. This story comes from The Advocate.

Plaintiffs in the case against Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors have appealed to the Supreme Court to intervene, after an appeals court refused to issue a stay to prevent the law going into effect while the trial is held. At some point, the Supreme Court likely will have to take up the case, but at this point, when they are merely arguing over a preliminary motion, the Supreme Court can decide not to take up the case. NBC News Out has this story.

A’nee Roberson was killed in Washington, D.C., when she was pushed into a roadway. She was struck by a car and died. She is remembered by The Human Rights Campaign.

Dominic DuPree, a gender-nonconforming Black person, was shot to death in Chicago. No arrests have been made, and the motive is unclear. The Advocate reports that this is at least the fourth violent death of a gender-nonconforming individual this year.

A 25-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in Fort Lauderdale, in the shooting death of London Price in October. This story comes from WPLG-TV.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case brought by a licensed counselor who is also a devout Christian, who wants to use conversion therapy techniques on some of his patients, with their permission. The Advocate has this story.

A federal judge has ruled that mothers of cisgender girls cannot join a lawsuit which is attempting to keep transgender females off of girls’ sports teams. The mothers failed to show that their daughters are at risk or harm from transgender athletes. This story comes from KJZZ.

Nine Republican governors, including Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, signed a letter to the NCAA, urging that they review and change their policy on transgender athletes in women’s sports. They claim that allowing those born male to participate is unfair to cisgender females. KAIT-TV has this story.

As the nine Republican governors call for the NCAA to prohibit transgender athletes, the U.N. is calling of athletic associations to end their bans on transgender athletes. PinkNews has this story.

The Anti-Defamation League has removed Libs Of TikTok and its founder, Chaya Raichik, from its Glossary Of Extremism, pending a review. Ms. Raichik has been claiming on social media that she does not belong on the list, and the ADL has removed her from the list while they review the matter. They say that the decision to remove her is “temporary.” Raichik is the person who spread lies on the web about the treatment of trans kids at Boston’s Children’s Hospital last fall causing the medical center to receive bomb threats. This story comes from The Advocate.

Gays Against Groomers called for a “Worldwide Stop The War On Children Rally” at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They hardly needed a football field to hold the twelve people who showed up for the rally. The groups is known for its anti-transgender views, and the rally was meant to support those positions. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

A survey using data from the Harvard Implicit Association Test found that health care professional have a higher bias against transgender people than the general public. Medical Xpress has this story.

A new study from the Netherlands shows that, while puberty blockers can cause some loss of bone density, once the patient is switched to HRT, the bone density improves to normal. This story comes from AuntMinnie.

Drag queen Flamy Grant, whose off-stage name is Matthew Blake, had a big hit album this summer, which topped the Christian charts. However, this album will not be considered for a Grammy in the Christian music category. You can find out why in Them.

We told you recently about Hallie, a contestant on Big Brother UK, coming out as trans. She was voted off the show last week, according to PinkNews.

The government of Wales has introduced a plan to redefine “woman” in a way that includes transgender women. PinkNews has this story.

A Scottish court has ruled against For Women Scotland, instead upholding the Scottish government’s definition of “woman,” which includes transgender women. This story comes from PinkNews.

A former patient who underwent conversion therapy urges Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to ban the practice in an interview featured in The Independent.

The Conservative Party has stated that transgender rights will be a significant part of their campaign in the next general election. However, PinkNews reports that only about one percent of the electorate says that transgender rights and policy will be a significant factor in determining their vote.

As transgender patients leave Texas and other states in search of gender-affirming medical care, the demand is so great that clinics in New Mexico are experiencing waiting lines. This story comes from CBS News.

A transgender student who graduated high school in Virginia last year writes in The Virginia Mercury about the changes which undid progress towards accepting transgender students in that state.

An opinion piece, written for The Los Angeles Times by a transgender high school senior, says that joy should be a normal emotion for trans people.

