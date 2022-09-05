Romance Author Needs Assistance with Trans Romance Book

Spread the love

Patty Spencer is an older, gender nonconforming lesbian and mother of a trans son.She is also a romance novelist whose current project is a love story between a cisgender lesbian and a trans woman lesbian. Both characters are 50+ years old. Patty contacted TGForum looking for beta readers and an authenticity reader to help her ensure the representation of trans character is accurate and respectful.

The authenticity reader is paid work if the individual is a professional reader. Patty is also willing to make a contribution to a charity or activist group if several women want to get together and do it as a group.

Those interested in helping Patty complete her book can contact her directly via email.

