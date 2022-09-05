Twit Awards for the Week 9/5/22

Spread the love

In the last month, a study showed yet again that the increase in the number of children who identify as transgender is not due to “social contagion.” Yet, The Daily Signal promotes a podcast interview with an “activist” who disagrees with that study on this. This “activist” does not use actual data, but merely asserts such facts as, “Children cannot consent to puberty blockers.” For failing to see how their alleged expert is less qualified than a real expert, The Daily Signal gets a Twit Award.

Libs of TikTok, who recently enraged their followers with misinformation about Boston Children’s Hospital and its gender-affirming care, is now spreading lies about Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. They claim that the hospital performs hysterectomies on trans males under 18 years of age, when in fact they do not. Given that their misinformation about Children’s Hospital of Boston caused bomb threats, it would seem that the group should be careful what they say. For thinking that a big reaction is good, even when the reaction is the result of lies, Libs Of Tik-Tok get a Twit Award. This story comes from them.

A group called Get The L Out UK held up the Cymru Pride parade in Wales, holding up banners which said, “TransActivism Erases Lesbians,” and other anti-transgender statements. Police had to remove this noisy and bothersome group, to allow the parade to continue. The BBC printed an article about the incident, but kept updating the article, first to include a quote from the founder of Get The L Out, then to include a link to the group’s website, and then to include more from the founder. Mind you, this is a group who disrupted Pride with their selfish ideas. For siding with the disruptive force, and for giving them prominent placement in the article over those whom they disrupted, The BBC gets a Twit Award. PinkNews has this story.

Wired Magazine reports that transgender people and their supporters are still trying to get Google Scholar to stop using the deadnames of transgender scholars. While the older works are still attributed to the author’s deadname, they nonetheless show up in the author’s bibliography, which gives that information to anti-transgender activists, who will do all manner of inappropriate things with them. For refusing to do the right thing on their own, and for insisting that they talk to journals that are too busy working on their next issue to bother updating the work of the past, Google Scholar gets a Twit Award.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love

Category: Transgender Community News, Transgender Opinion