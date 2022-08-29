Trans News Now 8/29/22

Spread the love

LGBTQ Nation has a profile of Candy Darling, who is the subject of an upcoming biographic movie.

This week marked the birthday of Marsha P. Johnson. The Advocate has some pictures of her.

A federal appeals court agreed with the district court in forbidding the State of Arkansas from enacting a ban on transgender medicine for minors to take effect prior to a trial. The next move should be to hold the trial, but more appeals may come first. Politico has the AP’s story.

Fischer Wells, a 13-year-old trans girl, is the only transgender athlete in Kentucky. The state’s law against transgender athletes has only banned her. The Washington Post has this story.

Federal Judge Paul Grimm has thrown out a lawsuit in which parents tried to force schools to disclose transgender children to their parents. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area passed a ban on teaching “gender fluidity.” The ban extends to teaching that “sex is merely a social construct” and also bans the teaching that one’s gender (including a non-binary gender) is the result of one’s “feelings.” This story appears in them.

The Texas Tribune has a video story about a family leaving Texas for the protection of their transgender daughter.

Gisele Shaw of IMPACT wrestling came out as transgender during Toronto Pride. She spoke to Metro about it.

Sometimes, trans people have trouble with things that should be simple. Two Walmart stores refused to process a money order for a transgender man in Illinois, because the money order was in his deadname, while his ID had been changed. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Cureus has an article about sexual satisfaction among post-operative transgender women.

Hailey Davidson wants to be the first transgender golfer to compete in the LPGA. She competed in the first stage of joining the tour, but she did not make the cut to continue to Stage II. The Advocate has this story.

The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for one more season. It will be the final season for the show, according to Out.com.

Hulu released a teaser trailer for Hellraiser, with transgender actress Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. Pride magazine has this story.

PinkNews tells of a new children’s book titled Me And My Dysphoria Monster. Yes, the lead character has gender dysphoria.

The University of Victoria has an online audio exhibit titled Word of Mouth. In the past when being transgender was mostly illegal trans people found ways to communicate. Word of Mouth tells how trans communities in North America developed networks of communication. Learn more and visit the exhibit online.

We wrote last week about how Twitch contributor Keffals, a.k.a. Clara Sorreti, had just been the victim of a swatting incident. She is preparing to head for Europe, according to The Advocate.

This week, Google Doodles celebrated Claudia Celeste, the first transgender actress to appear in a Brazilian telenovela in a recurring role. She is profiled in PinkNews.

Google also this week had a Doodle celebrating Coccinelle, otherwise known as Jacqueline Charlotte Dufresnoy. She was a female impersonator in the 1950s, and was the first French celebrity to undergo gender confirmation surgery. PinkNews has this story.

In Britain, Dr. Hilary Cass, who led the review that caused the NHS to shut down the Tavistock and Portman Trust, has spoken in opposition to those who say the changes are shutting down health care for transgender children in Britain. PinkNews has this story.

Three members of the Conservative Party, who have served in the cabinet, have condemned leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak for “pandering to bigots” in their bids to become Prime Minister. This is a reference to appeals to anti-transgender zealots within the party’s membership. This story comes from PinkNews.

Poland has been moving further and further to the political right. Transgender citizens are afraid that they will be targets in a culture war. The Advocate has this story.

A court in Japan has ruled that a transgender woman who froze her own sperm is not the legal parent of a child who was conceived from that sperm. PinkNews has this story.

A Peruvian transgender man died while in police custody in Bali. This story comes from the BBC.

MIT Technology Review has a long story rebuking the idea of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria.

A trans man named Jasper Aaron Lynch was shot to death by police during a mental health crisis. The 26-year-old trans man died in McLean, Virginia. This story comes from The Advocate.

PinkNews has a story of Maddie Hofmann, a 47-year-old trans woman who was also shot and killed during a wellness check on May 19. This incident happened in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Johnny Viverette was convicted of the murder of trans woman Sara Blackwood in Indianapolis, and has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. The murder took place on October 11, 2020. WISH-TV has this story.

Ashley Diamond, who claimed in a lawsuit that she was raped 14 times while in a men’s prison in Georgia, has been released on parole. This story comes from PinkNews.

Three years ago, a transgender woman named Layleen Polanco died while in solitary confinement. Despite the length of time that has passed, New York City’s prisons are still not correctly classifying transgender prisoners, according to The City.

