Princesses of the Night — Diary of a Crossdresser III “Memories in the air of how I started”

Although many people think that I am gay, I am not and very much less bisexual. I am one of those straight men who like to dress as a woman.

This pleasure began when I was about 16-years-old. I was in school, and lonely at home I would express my feminine side for a few hours.

The fact of dressing as a woman and exploring what they felt gave me very curious and ecstatic feelings. I remember that in the moments of loneliness in my house I would take my mother’s borrowed clothes and put them on. I looked at me in the mirror knowing that my face was very masculine for the costumes I wore.

I remember modulating my voice and trying to move like a woman.

After finishing my school and starting my studies at the university, I let that taste sleep for several years, and let it out very rarely, leaving gaps of many months, or even years without bringing this taste to light.

I was already of mature age, I was already over 30 when I found a place called Tranxtienda. I remember that I inquired a lot about the place, wondering if I, a straight man, was mentally healthy to have those tastes.

After much thought I decided to go to this place. I was determined to be a transvestite and live this taste in a full way if only once in my life.

I sat in the makeup chair and after an hour I saw Katherine’s face for the first time. After this experience, I learned that there were many straight men and even bi who liked to dress and lived a duality. That of a married man during the week and that of an attractive woman on Saturdays.

Over time I realized that I was looking for something more. I was looking to seek a higher exploration. It was then when I decided to go out as a girl and expose myself, get on transmilenio, a taxi and be somewhere public like a mall or a store.

I experienced many moments of adrenaline and had good experiences at that time of exposing myself to society until in this exploration I realized that this could be something much bigger, like presenting shows in bars. I made the decision and decided to embark on my journey to this world of transformism that is much more demanding than how I lived as a closeted transvestite.

Over time I met great artists of transformism who taught me to be, in theory, a Diva.

I learned to makeup better and perform better, showing my lip-sync talent in different bars and establishments in the city until now.

But even so, my search continued, my personal exploration took me to new paths such as reporting while being dressed as a girl or even, my current great challenge, to do theater being a transformer girl.

I keep learning and my search continues.

Katherine Diaz

En Español

Princesas de la Noche – Diario de una Crossdresser III “ Recuerdos en el aire de como comence hasta ahora”

A pesar de que muchas personas piensan que soy gay, no lo soy y mucho

menos bisexual. Soy un de esos pocos hombres heterosexuales que les gusta vestir de mujer.

Este gusto empezó desde que tenia como 16 años cuando estaba en el colegio, en mis ratos de soledad en mi casa, compartiendo con mi lado femenino por unas pocas horas.

El hecho de vestirme como mujer y explorar lo que ellas sentían me daba

mucha curiosidad y extasis. Recuerdo que en los momentos de soledad de mi casa tomaba la ropa prestada de mi mamá y me la ponía. Me miraba en el espejo sabiendo que mi rostro era muy masculino para el vestuario que usaba.

Recuerdo que modulaba mi voz y procuraba moverme como una mujer. Ya finalizado mi colegio y comenzando mis estudios en la universidad, deje dormir ese gusto por varios años y lo dejaba salir muy rara vez dejando brechas de muchos meses o incluso años sin sacar ese gusto a la luz.

Ya estaba en edad madura, superaba ya los 30 años cuando conocí un lugar llamado Tranxtienda. Recuerdo que indagué bastante sobre el lugar preguntandome si, yo un hombre heterosexual estaba sano mentalmente para tener esos gustos.

Decidí ir a este lugar despues de mucho pensarlo, fui decidido a transvestirme y vivir esta gusto de una forma plena así sea una vez en mi vida. Me senté en la silla de maquillaje y despues de una hora vi el rostro de Katherine por primera vez. Despues de esta experiencia, aprendí que había muchos hombres hetero e incluso bi que les gustaba vestirse, vivían una dualidad. La de un hombre casado y la de una atractiva mujer los sábados. Pero con el tiempo me di cuenta de que buscaba algo mas, buscaba este gusto en una exploración mayor. Fue ahí, cuando decidí salir a la calle como chica y exponerme, subir a transmilenio, un taxi y estar en algún lugar publico como un centro comercial o una tienda.

Viví muchos momentos de adrenalina y buenas experiencias en esa época de exponerme a la sociedad hasta que en esta exploración me di cuenta de que esto podría ser algo mucho mayor como el presentar shows en bares. Tome la decisión y decidí emprender mi viaje a este mundo del transformismo que es mucho mas exigente del que viví como trans de closeth. Con el tiempo conocí a grandes artistas del transformismo que me enseñaron a ser en teoría una Diva.

Aprendí a maquillarme mejor y a producirme mejor, permitiendo mostrar mi talento en lipsync en distintos bares y establecimientos de la ciudad hasta mi época actual. Pero aun así, mi busqueda continuaba, mi exploración personal me llevaba a nuevos caminos como el hacer reporteria estando vestida como chica o incluso, mi gran reto actual, es hacer teatro siendo una chica transformista.

Sigo aprendiendo y mi busqueda continua.

Katherine Diaz

