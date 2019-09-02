The Occasional Woman: Accessorize Summer Fashions for Fall

Spread the love















Dearest Readers, I understand that we are now facing down Labor Day, which is purported to be the “end of summer.” Balderdash, sez I! As long as there are no ice floes or penguins on our shores, it ain’t Fall yet. I hit the beach until it’s time for turkey. But even I realize that sporting teeny summer outfits in September and October is flying in the face of fashion.

Speaking of fashion, things have certainly changed! It used to be that one did NOT wear white shoes after Labor Day; now, a person can wear them all year, if that’s what makes you happy. I despise white shoes, unless they are on medical professionals—but that’s just me! Silly rules like that aside, those of us who refuse to put away light, flirty dresses, shirts and shorts have an out—ACCESSORIES!!

GO ahead, put on that flowery little frock, but try adding the eternal fashion stalwart, the Adorable Denim Jacket. This is very comfy, and will let others know that you actually do know what season it is! Or a cute shrug or fitted jacket looks Fall-appropriate, and these wardrobe-helpers can accompany skirts, capris and even shorts, and stretch your clothing uses.

Another important source of multi-season fashion apparel is footwear. When the leaves start falling, consider 86ing the sandals and flip-flops. Pull out those nifty little flats you have, or short boots! Wedges will be okay for a while, but I can’t condone espadrilles into October. Of course, heels are always a go—nothing says GIRLY like a snazzy pair of stilettos.

As for scarves and jewelry, don’t leave home without them; a smattering of Fall-themed trinkets will go far. I’d put away the sea-shell accoutrements, the paua shell necklaces and bracelets, and sport some plainer gold or silver baubles. And the “I Love Jamaica” t-shirts and beach bags—change a rattan purse for more serious leather bags.

Many pundits will tell you that Fall is a time for brown, orange, gold and red—but what if these colors make you look like crap? They have this effect on me, so I continue to celebrate BLUE in all of its permutations, AND I go more for purple, scarlet, black and teal.

I hope you all are enjoying a swell Labor Day!

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Fashion