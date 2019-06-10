Princesses of the Night — An Experience called Chuquy

Spread the love















A while ago I met a great artist named Ricardo Avendaño, I was very curious about how he expressed the LGBTI symbolism in graphic pieces, or created a new symbology. His art captivated me and motivated me to write to him to praise his great talent — while ignoring a great initiative that he leads.

I had been talking with Ricardo for some time through social networks without having the honor of meeting him in person, when I realized that almost in parallel with my social media acquaintance with Ricardo I had known of an inclusive and diverse art project called Chuquy, Club de Dibujo. This is a project of visualization by artists through anatomical drawing of a model whom they draw from life in a studio space. When I first learned of this project, I remember that I saw photos of the models and the drawings that were posted on Instagram (@chuquyclub) and realized there was the possibility of expressing my art of transformation in a drawing session held by the club. What I did not know was that months later, this became reality and I was living the good energy that they transmit and the respect they show toward the models. To participate I had to do poses that highlighted my sensuality, my femininity and above all conveyed that transformism is more than doing a show in a bar or imitating an artist.

This experience allowed me to see the point of view of each of the artists that drew my poses, showing techniques and versions of myself that I did not imagine, and that enriched me as a person, as an artist.

Knowing that Ricardo was the mastermind of this great initiative made me think that living and being part of this diverse project would be a great experience and that as I saw this artistic project featuring designs and models from my LGBTI community, Chuquy would be an almost poetic moment in each of the sessions they have.

The video that is in this new publication, here at TGForum, shows part of what I experienced as an artist.

(Translation by Google and Angela Gardner.)

En Español:

Princesas de la Noche – Una Experiencia llamada Chuquy

Recuerdo que ya hace un tiempo conocí a un gran artista llamado Ricardo Avendaño, me causo mucha curiosidad el como plasmaba la simbología LGBTI en piezas gráficas o creaba una nueva simbología. Una propuesta artística que me cautivo y me motivo a escribirle por su gran talento y propuesta, ignorando la gran iniciativa que el lidera.

Ya llevaba un tiempo hablando con Ricardo por medio de redes sociales sin tener el honor de conocernos en persona, cuando me doy cuenta que casi que en pararlelo había conocido una propuesta de arte incluyente y diverso llamado Chuquy, Club de Dibujo. Esta propuesta de visibilizacion de artistas por medio del dibujo anatómico gracias a una o un modelo que dibujan en vivo en un espacio cerrado. Cuando conocí esta propuesta, recuerdo que vi en detalle las fotos que posteaban en Instagram (@chuquyclub) y de la posibilidad de expresar mi arte transformista en una sesion de dibujo que ellos manejan. Lo que ignoraba fue que meses despues, esto se volvió realidad, viviendo la buena energía que ellos transmiten y el respeto hacia los modelos. Tube que vivir poses que resaltaron mi sensualidad, mi feminidad y sobre todo el transmitir que el transformismo es mas que hacer un show en un bar o imitar a una artista.

Esta experiencia me permitió ver el punto de vista de cada uno de los artistas que me dibujo, mostrando técnicas y versiones de mi misma que no me imaginaba y que me enriquecían como persona, como una artista.

El saber que Ricardo era la mente maestra de esta gran iniciativa me hizo pensar que el vivir y ser parte de esta propuesta diversa seria una gran experiencia y que así como vi esta propuesta artística con diseños de mi comunidad LGBTI, Chuquy seria un momento casi poético en cada una de las sesiones que ellos tienen.

El vídeo que esta en esta nueva publicación, aquí en TGForum, muestra parte de lo que viví siendo una artista.

Un Saludo,

Katherine Diaz

















