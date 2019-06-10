A Woman Finds Her Niche

Spread the love















The darkest hour is just before the dawn.

Things were looking pretty grim last month. I was still unemployed, I was having anxiety problems, I was depressed. But, just when you think you are at your bottom, a shining light from above spills into the pit, and a ladder descends for you to climb your way out.

I have been “Lyfted” up. I decided to take the plunge and drive for the ride-sharing service Lyft. Lyft touts a better class of driver because of extensive background checks and friendlier service that is more family-friendly than Uber, the dude-bro’s choice. Lyft is to Uber as Apple is to a PC. Lyft has style and flair. Lyft uses hot pink as its main color. It’s lighter. it’s airier.

It’s the fun company.

I was drawn to the style and the logo, which is in the vein of my graphic style. I don’t even know what Uber’s logo is, or tries to convey. It is perplexing and ambiguous. So, far, I like what I see in Lyft.

Yes, I am considered an independent contractor who is being paid by Lyft. But, to me, I work for Lyft. They pay me. It can be done full time and more. It IS a real job. You get out of it what you put into it. It reminds me of when I hung out with the slackers in Art School who called it “The 13th Grade.” Then, I started to hang out with the people who were really trying hard and into being good, and I got caught up with it. I made the Dean’s List and had perfect attendance. I put in the work and the learning, and so, I got good grades

People have told me for years, “You should find something you like to do.” “What do you love? What is your passion?” they would ask. I never really had an answer. But something I always found enjoyable was driving, road trips, maps, and navigation. I had this secret desire to be a truck driver or limousine driver. I have always found driving enjoyable and adventurous.

I have crossed the country three and a half times. I have been up and down the East coast and West Coast. I’ve visited 38 states including Hawaii. Heck, I’ve driven around two of the islands in 2006 and my parents drove us around another when we lived there in 1979-82. I’ve been places.

“I’ve been everywhere, man . . . I’ve been everywhere.”

I seem to like the road, and Lyft taps straight into that. I am, and ever shall be, a free spirit. I like to have freedom and flexibility to do what I want, when I want. This job gives me that. But, surprisingly, it motivates me too. I almost can’t NOT do it. There hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I didn’t go out at all since May 24th, the day I started. It’s like FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) for apps like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, only, this is good FOMO.

“Baltimore is lighting up with hot spots, I gotta get out there!” I say to myself. I’m missing out on those fares. Someone else is taking them. It motivates me to get out there the way no other job has. I have almost always dreaded work for all of my working career. From 1987 at my first job at Rax Roast Beef Restaurants, to Target and some actual semi-graphic design jobs in the middle, I’ve almost always dreaded going to work.

Yes, this Lyft is new and exciting, but after working one grueling day for minimum wage at a deli in some local grocery store, I knew I couldn’t go one more day of hating what I do. I had already been doing Lyft and loved it. I worked one day in that deli and loathed it. All of the dreadful, trapped feelings came right back. I knew what my answer was.

Right or wrong, I dove in head first into the deep end of Lyft. Or maybe, I took the fun, curvy slide into it. Let’s go with that. Now, I enjoy my work. Finally, after 30 plus years of working, I’m enjoying it. I really hope it lasts. God willing, it will.

