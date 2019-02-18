Princesas De La Noche – Experienca Drag

Spread the love



















Being a transformist is much more than dressing in your opposite gender — being a transformist is an artistic manifestation where there are endless possibilities to express your art.

This is a fight to be better and better and achieve a better performance either in a bar doing a lip sync show or in a library telling stories to young children.

In my country, particularly in my city, there is much to explore in the field of transformation, although some spaces have already been achieved to be presented mostly in Drag art, there is still much to explore especially in the classical transformism.

Transformism, according to Wikipedia, is “a noun used to refer to the characterization or disguise by which a person (usually male) occasionally adopts the cultural idioms (makeup, clothing, gestures, speech) that are conventionally assign to the opposite sex. This may or may not be related to sexual identity, and the same noun may apply to women who simulate the male role. ”

Personally, I have explored my art of transformation from a model for a photographic session, to a catwalk model, and to shows in different places in Bogotá.

There is a group called Oh My Drag in my city, they are known for bringing Queens from other countries in great parties they perform, in the same way supporting local talent on Fridays in a bar they have in an exclusive area of my city. When I had the honor of interacting with them and the drag queens presenting at the place, I had a great feeling for the good treatment they had towards me, not to mention the spectacular atmosphere that is lived there.

On the other hand, the lack of information and therefore the ignorance in this issue, leads people to think that being an actor or a person who adopts a female role at a given time, must necessarily be homosexual or have less virility .

It is true that this practice is started mostly by homosexual people, but we must learn to apply this famous phrase “It is not good to generalize.” Respect the profession or trade that each person chooses and we do not believe falsehoods, since they will lead us to ignorance, discrediting and separating us from society that, after all, is only one.

Oh beautiful transformism, an art full of possibilities that make you live unique experiences and get your inner self in a very particular way.

Moved to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

En Espánol:

Ser transformista es mucho más que vestirse de tu genero opuesto, ser transformista es una manifestación artística en donde hay un sin fin de posibilidades para expresar tu arte.

Esta es una lucha por ser mejor cada vez más y lograr un mejor performance bien sea en un bar haciendo un show de lipsync o en una biblioteca relatándole historias a niños pequeños.

En mi país, puntualmente en mi ciudad hay mucho por explorar en el ámbito transformistas, aunque ya se han logrando algunos espacios para presentarse sobre todo en el arte Drag, aun falta mucho por explorar sobre todo en el transformismo clásico.

El transformismo, según indica Wikipedia, es “un sustantivo usado para referirse a la caracterización o disfraz mediante el cual una persona (generalmente de sexo masculino) ocasionalmente adopta los modismos culturales (maquillaje, vestimenta, gestos, forma de hablar) que convencionalmente se le asignan al sexo contrario. Esto puede estar relacionado o no con la identidad sexual, y el mismo sustantivo se puede aplicar a las mujeres que simulan el rol masculino”.

A modo personal he explorado mi arte transformista desde modelo para una sesion fotográfica , pasandopor modelo de pasarela hasta realizar shows en distintos lugares de Bogotá.

Existe en mi ciudad un grupo llamado Oh My Drag, ellos se caracterizan por traer Queens de otros países en grandes fiestas que realizan, de igual forma apoyando talento local los viernes en un bar que tienen en un sector exclusivo de mi ciudad. Cuando tuve el honor de relacionarme con ellos y las drags presentadoras de el lugar, tuve una gran sensación por el buen trato que tuvieron hacia mi, sin mencionar el ambiente tan espectacular que se vive allá.

Por otro lado, la falta de información y por tanto la ignorancia en este tema, lleva a las personas a pensar que el ser un actor o una persona que adopta un papel femenino en un momento dado, tiene obligatoriamente que ser homosexual o poseer menos virilidad.

Cierto es que esta práctica es puesta en marcha en su mayoría por personas homosexuales, pero debemos aprender a aplicar esta frase tan famosa “no es bueno generalizar” Respetemos la profesión o el oficio que elija cada persona y no creemos falsos tópicos, ya que solo nos llevaran a la ignorancia, desacreditación y separación de la sociedad que al fin y al cabo solo es una.

Oh bello transformismo, un arte lleno de posibilidades que te hacen vivir experiencias únicas y sacar tu yo interior de una forma muy particular.

Related

Spread the love



















Category: Drag Queen, Transgender Body & Soul