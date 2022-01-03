Spread the love















All About Misha

The explorations of my femme side began with a growing interest in crossdressers and transgender women. This may not be the experience of most red-blooded “straight men”, but as I came to love and respect these gender rebels, I also came to realize that they were having ALL the fun! So In May 2017 I started shopping and experimenting—first with lingerie, then makeup, and finally a gorgeous wig and pair of beautiful breasts to really unleash the busty, brazen hussy hiding inside of me all along. The lips, the tits, the heels, the hair, shopping for sexy clothes, the losing of my male self and complete acquiescence to my female self.

Now I can’t get enough of it. I love the art of the transformation to femme. How it makes me feel. And especially how it makes others feel! When I’m Misha, I experience feelings I’ve never felt before. And with each step, I’m learning more about myself, and about other people. It makes me look at men and women and the world in a brand new way. It allows me to see and better understand the mysteries of gender, human sensuality and identity. And it’s thrilling.

My Journey–More Thoughts

When I finally decided to do this I did some online research and then went on a shopping trip. Went to a big thrift store and bought some things that looked sexy and looked like they might fit (I’ve since learned no one gives a shit if you take girls things into the changing room and try them on first). Bought a bra, lingerie, flashy girly stuff.

I tried on a bunch of wigs in a shop til I found the one that looked the hottest. Blonde—lots of curls—still my look. Then a sex shop and got thigh high stockings and suspenders (we call ‘em garters). Filled the bra with bags of rice. Bought a few bits of makeup. And then I got together with another CD I met online. She helped me with my makeup—taught me a lot that first time.

That was two years ago this coming May. I went once for a makeup lesson from a CD friendly makeup artist who helped me refine my look and my makeup kit. Which started out as a medium sized ziplock bag. Now, it’s a huge pro kit like the ones used by wedding and fashion makeup artists.

I can’t help myself—I’m obsessive when it comes to my transformation. I have multiple pairs of silicone boobs, waist cinchers, body shapers, high heels (this journey is not complete without em), fake lashes of all sizes, and a huge selection of slutty boudoir wear (because really—that’s what a CD is for—most Cis women don’t like that stuff—or will admit it anyway!).

I get a monthly professional hair waxing, everywhere from the neck down. I keep my eyebrows plucked and my nails slightly long. I don’t wear women’s undies when I’m dressed as a man. That’s not the point for me. And it’s not practical.

I feel that you can either do this casually and be a man in a dress. Or you can be strategic, embrace it. And really give it a go. And become something brand new in the mirror.

And then if in the end it doesn’t seem worth all the trouble, you can say, “I’ve been there and I’ve done that. And I’ve been lucky enough to gain just a teeny bit of inside knowledge about what an amazing creature a woman really is.

Like to make a comment? Login here and use the comment area below.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: crossdressing