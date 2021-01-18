Spread the love















So, how’s your new year been going?

Sometimes I feel like Cassandra–gifted with prophecy but cursed that she’s never believed. Like everyone else who was paying attention, the predictable treason occurred last week. The law is still arresting the traitors, and I’m sure that when the story is revealed, the plot will involve most of the GOP, many in the Pentagon, and police. The past four years have been a nightmare for the US, especially for transgender people, and ended the only way it could–with a coup attempt.

Ugh. Let’s talk about something else.

If this pandemic ever ends, I look forward to going out and seeing people again–especially at TG events like conferences or parties like Angela’s Laptop Lounge. I really miss being around other transgender people. There are some up here at PSU, but I know few of them. Linda and I work a lot as well, which further cramps things. Still, this brings up my point this month. The other day, I passed an anniversary. Nine years ago on that date, I attended a Jen Bryant party at the (late great) Raven in New Hope, Pa. By that time, I’d been going out as Sophie once or twice a month for a few years. That night, I went to True Colors to get a makeover from Amanda Richards, put on my corset, hip pads and my infamous breast prosthetic, a little black dress, and I thought I looked pretty good (for me.).

The night started with drinks at the bar, then dinner. I sat at a table with Victoria, who I knew pretty well, and there were a couple of empty seats. Suddenly, a beautiful blonde plopped down into the seat next to me. She had a bottle of Miller Lite, turned to me and said “those bitches at the bar say that drinking beer from a bottle isn’t feminine. This is what I say!” and drank the rest of the bottle. I smiled and said “oh I like you!” Believe it or not, I’m usually not very sociable unless I’ve had a few drinks. At parties like this, I’d stick with people I knew, or kept to myself. This blonde was just the opposite–outgoing, fun: the life of the party. I went to the Raven to have some drinks, hang out with fellow transgender ladies, and just have some girl time. I didn’t expect to meet a lot of new people.

That’s the point of going to these things–seeing friends and maybe meeting people. Some go to hook up. For many, like me back then, it was a rare opportunity to just be themselves. I miss these events. I don’t need them to be “me” anymore, as I transitioned years ago. But it’s still wonderful to hang out with people to whom I don’t have to explain myself.

I didn’t expect to meet someone who would change my life that night, but I did. That blonde was Lisa Empanada, who became my dearest friend. She been gone for seven years now, and I miss her.

Maybe someday, Linda and I will find a community here at PSU. I miss seeing friends, and meeting people. I’ll bet you do too, reader.

Stay safe and be well.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Spread the love















Category: Transgender Body & Soul