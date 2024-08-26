Letter to the Editor

Spread the love

Dear Angela,

I’m Miss Donna Watson. I’m located in Springfield, Missouri, Zip code 65803.’

I’m 46 years old and I’m Single and live alone by myself in my house here in Springfield, Missouri ‘

I’m a transgender she Male woman.

I’m writing to let you know that I won’t be voting for Kamala Harris. She isn’t qualified to be president of the United States of America. It’s her administration that has us in the bad shape we are in now. With high prices and high crime. Democrats only want our vote, they could care less about the LGBTQ community!!! Or blacks or Hispanics. I live in a Republican state and transgenders here in Springfield, Missouri can go out in public wearing short mini shirts (sic) and provocative clothing and no one complains. On the news a couple of nights ago Missouri legislators are making it legal for Missouri drivers license for transgenders to have Female as their sex put on their driver’s license. And their has been some same sex marriages allowed in Missouri. And now they are trying to get companies and insurance companies to allow their employees that is married to a Trans male to be allowed to be put on their spouse’s company insurance!!! This is one of the reasons I’m voting Republican.

Sincerely,

Miss Donna Watson

