Trans News Now 8/19/24

Some lawmakers in Colorado plan to introduce a bill which would establish a bill of rights for transgender people in the state. The bill will be named for Kelly Loving, one of the people killed at Club Q. KUSA-TV News has this story.

Two transgender students and their families filed suit against the state of New Hampshire, challenging that state’s ban on transgender athletes. This story comes from Yahoo.

Kate Sosin of The 19th tells of a Zoom meeting in which Kamala Harris met with transgender leaders. Charlotte Clymer is quoted as saying after the meeting, “We have way more power than they think, that’s for damn sure. And when we use that power, when we organize together and have each others backs, we can do great things.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration, in an attempt to prevent the implementation of the administration’s rules on transgender people’s rights in employment. He filed his lawsuit in Amarillo, where the very conservative Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will hear it. The Hill has this story.

Also in Texas, Judge Reed O’Connor expanded the injunction against the implementation of the new rules on the rights of transgender students in education. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

Kim Coco Iwamoto won a primary election, defeating the state’s Speaker of the House, to essentially win a seat. She becomes the first transgender woman in Hawaii’s state legislature. This story comes from LGBTQ Nation.

A federal appeals court in Iowa is allowing the implementation of a anti-LGBTQ book ban. This particular ban affects LGBTQ books in classrooms. This overturns the pre-trial finding of a lower court. LGBTQ Nation has this story.

Dylan Gurley, a 20-year-old transgender woman, was found dead in late July in Denton, Texas. She has now been identified as a transgender woman. The Advocte has this story.

In an attempt to prevent transgender children from getting medical care without their parents knowing about it, the Idaho legislature passed a law which requires parental approval prior to various medical procedures. According to Idaho Reports, this same law could prevent girls under the age of 18 from getting medical treatment after being sexually molested.

As you might have expected, Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are making many false claims about Tim Walz’s transgender policies. Newsweek has a primer on what the policies actually entail.

Valentina Petrillo, a sprinter from Italy, is set to become the first transgender participant at the Paralympics, according to Reuters.

82 percent of transgender and non-binary people who are registered to vote show up at the polls. Among cisgender voters, 73 percent of registered voters actually vote. This is just one of the statistics found in the largest survey of transgender and non-binary people ever. You can read about this at

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has called for more studies before endorsing any particular treatment for patients under age 18 with gender dysphoria. It’s not a terrible proposal, but some right-wing news outlets are proclaiming from the rooftops that a medical organization agrees with them that minors should not get gender-affirming medical care, even though the ASPS only mentioned surgery, not hormone blockers or HRT, which are for more common. The Catholic News Agency has a story which starts out well, but gets into some questionable allegations after awhile.

Imane Khelif has filed a lawsuit against certain people who she says cyber bullied her. The Olympic gold medalist in boxing named Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling among her list of cyberbullies. This story comes from Them.

A report in Britain said that the young woman who killed Brianna Ghey, Scarlett Jenkinson, was not a serious risk to others. This story comes from PinkNews.

Argentina shut down its anti-discrimination agency, following the election of a right-wing president. LGBTQ Nation has thiss tory.

LGBTQ NationLGBTQ Nation reports protests in Bulgaria after that nation passed a strong anti-LGBTQ law modeled after the law in Russia.

Rapes of transgender women in India are often unreported, according to Outlook.

The Trans Youth Emergency Project is providing logistical support and some financial support for families trying to access gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. The program is now available in western states like Idaho and Wyoming, as well as in the south. News From The Statee has this story.

The Human Rights Campaign is promoting intersectionality as a way toward expanding human rights.

An editorial in LGBTQ Nation recommends using empathy to combat the selfishness of the MAGA movement.

Trans News Now is assembled by Cecilia Barzyk with additional content and editing by Angela Gardner.

